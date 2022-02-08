Candidate Mike Durant visits Anniston

A Tuesday afternoon meet-and-greet event with Mike Durant, candidate for the U.S. Senate, brought out about 30 interested in visiting with the north Alabama businessman. Durant, seeking the Republican Party’s nomination, mingled with the crowd at Classic on Noble.
Former candidate Jessica Taylor, who threw her support behind Durant after she dropped out of the race in early January, attended the event and said she was glad she did.
“Mike is a good candidate,” Taylor said, “and he will represent the people well. His experience in the military and in the private sector as a businessman will bring to the race the outsider’s perspective we need.”
Durant and Taylor’s former campaign manager, Michael Gordon, helped organize the visit to Anniston which was the fifth such event of the day. One meeting took place in Birmingham and three were in Cullman.
When asked if the people in northeast Alabama have concerns different than others in the state, Durant said no.
“There is not much difference,” he said. “There are good people here who care about the state and the country and want to move us in a positive direction. I am from Madison, which is near Huntsville where I have lived for twenty years.”
Durant added that being a career politician is not his “lane,” drawing a contrast between him and the other two leading candidates running for Richard Shelby’s soon-to-be vacated seat, Katie Britt and Mo Brooks.
Durant said he is an ordinary citizen and that his experiences will help him “when” he wins. He emphasized the word “when.”
Two who dropped by the event simply to meet Durant were Matt Caldwell and Rachel Herrings, both of Anniston. Caldwell is a welder and Army veteran, while Herrings is a certified nursing assistant.
Also attending were Dawn Ray and Hannah White. They represent Carillon Oaks, an assisted living facility in Heflin that focuses on meeting the needs of veterans. They came to invite Durant to visit the facility.
“He said he may come to visit us,” Ray said. “He is a good supporter of the veterans. He can use us as a resource because we also have facilities in Lincoln and Madison. Our facilities allow veterans to live with their spouses. Pell City doesn’t do that.”
Pell City is the location of the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veterans Home.
Two other veterans who attended the event were Ashley Combs and Gary Brohard. They let Durant know about courses that veterans who have committed a crime can take through the Calhoun County Veterans Treatment Court.
“Through our program,” Combs said, “veterans who have been in trouble can have their records expunged at the end of their course.”
The couple also volunteer with the Alabama Challenge organization, which helps veterans who are contemplating suicide.
“We are a go-between for the judicial system and veterans,” Brohard said. “We understand veterans and explain things to them.”
Gordon said Durant’s tour is all about hearing people’s thoughts and concerns.
“He wants to hear what are the most important issues that voters are facing.”