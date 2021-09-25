Cancer patient support team cycles through Anniston

Bikers Dewayne Cash and Lee Tiffany shook their heads in disbelief when describing the Ladiga Trail. They joined the trail as they approached Alabama from Decatur, Ga., from which they and 18 other bicyclists had set out bound for Anniston. In the Model City they dined and spent Friday night.
“This is the greatest ride I’ve been on,” said Cash, of northeast Arkansas.
The evening before, Tiffany had phoned his wife who asked if he’d found a place to live after they retired.
“I told her yes, along the Ladiga Trail,” Tiffany said.
Most of the riders work at or are retired from Nucor Steel, which is known for raising large sums of money for the Relay for Life program. The funds are used by the American Cancer Society to improve cancer survival, decrease the incidence of cancer and improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.
Thus far, the visiting team has raised $70,000. Its trek originated at the Hope Lodge in Decatur, Ga., on Thursday night, and, via the Ladiga Trail, team members expect to reach Hope Lodge in Birmingham by the end of their journey. On Friday, they rode 100 miles.
The Hope Lodges provide a place to stay for cancer patients who must travel to receive treatments, according to Cherry Hammond, the Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.
“Some of these bikers come from South and North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Mississippi,” Hammond said. “We plan rest stops for them about every twenty miles.”
The group’s next stop was in Sylacauga.
“We are excited they came through Anniston,” said Audrey Maxwell, director of tourism for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce. “We appreciate that they spent the night at the Finial hotel Friday night, and, after they checked in, they visited the Peerless Grill where they enjoyed a meal. Also, they learned about the Ladiga Trail.”
Nucor Steel describes itself as dedicated to improving the health and safety of its employees, the environment and the improvement of communities where their companies are located.