Calhoun County corrections officer, four others arrested for jailhouse contraband conspiracy

A Calhoun county corrections officer and four others were arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, officials say.
Pierre Bernard Jones, 27, had been working for the Calhoun County Jail for approximately a month when officials were alerted to the possibility that Jones was working with others, both inside the jail and outside, to bring illegal drugs inside the facility, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade said.
In the time Wade has been sheriff, he has arrested five of his corrections officers for different offenses, and Jones marked his sixth, according to a recent press release.
“Jones’ month-long employment with the Sheriff’s Office did a lot of damage to the integrity of the position of corrections officer and the facility as a whole,” Wade stated in the press release. “This type of event occurs on occasion just as we have just seen play out in another Alabama county.”
Wade told The Star in a recent interview that he prides himself on maintaining accountability for his entire department. In effort to do that, he said it was necessary to be as transparent as possible.
“While I do not like or approve of what Jones did, I promise to always treat them the same way I would with any other person that breaks the law with an arrest,” Wade stated in the press release. “I will also always be transparent with these incidents for two reasons. First, the citizens must have faith in their Sheriff as an honest broker, and second, I want this to be a deterrent for any officer that is contemplating this type of criminal behavior.”
“I won’t tolerate or hide it,” Wade continued. “I will always bring them to justice as I have done in the past.”
Jones was arrested on May 6 and charged with promoting prison contraband, and conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime.
The following others have been charged in connection with Jones: Latasha Renee Nunn, Kristy Michelle Hass, Michael Anthony Mills, Jeffrey Jamall Briskey, and Braxton Travis Beshears. The release stated that some of the defendants were inmates while others were family members or loved ones of inmates.