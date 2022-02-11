Calhoun County commissioners pause to remember Rudy Abbott

Prior to the Calhoun County Commission meeting, a minister asked for a moment of silence in memory of longtime Jacksonville State University baseball coach Rudy Abbott, who died Wednesday at age 81.
Abbott served as a commissioner for District 5 from 2002 until 2014. Commissioner Lee Patterson added after the acknowledgement that he would not have run for his seat had Abbott not encouraged him.
“I am now starting my third term,” said Patterson, who Thursday presided for the first time in this election cycle. “Coach Abbot was legendary and a good friend to me.”
Also, at the beginning of the day’s Calhoun County Commissioner meeting, Frazier Burroughs, the director of the Anniston Parks and Recreation Department, and LaRay Williams, the facility director for Anniston’s Aquatic and Fitness Center at McClellan, presented a plaque to Commissioner Fred Wilson for helping sponsor the 20th Martin Luther King birthday event
The event is usually a breakfast, but last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gathering was virtual, and this year Williams, who serves as the coordinator for the event, videotaped various groups of students paying tribute to King. Williams oversaw the production of a video that can be viewed on the PARD website. Anniston’s Public Information Officer Jackson Hodges assisted in the project.
“We want to thank Mr. Wilson for being one of our sponsors,” Burroughs said after the meeting. “We also want to thank the other sponsors: Pandora’s Art and Social Club, the Iota Mu Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and the Zeta Mu Sigma Alumni Chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity.”
Other items of business included the following:
— The announcement of nuisance abatements for property in the county and dismissals of two pieces of property.
— A vote to participate in the joint bidding program for counties taking part in Investing in Alabama, a program of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. It is a nonprofit entity which allows two or more counties in the state to enter into agreements for the joint bidding and purchase of items to reduce costs for vital supplies.
— Approval of the required levying of general and special ad valorem taxes for the tax year which began on Oct. 1, 2021. The approval establishes the rate or rates at which the taxes shall be assessed and collected.
— Approval of the reappointment of Jackie Brown to the Highland Health Systems Board, a six-year term.
— Approval of the reappointment of Kim Chappell to the Longleaf Botanical Gardens Board, a five-year term.
— Approval of the Calhoun County 911 District board members as follows: Gary Sparks for District 3, Randy Reaves for District 4, Matthew Wade for District 5, and Van Roberts Sr. for the at-large position.
— A vote to approve the new construction of houses in the Mountview subdivision located in the White Plains area.
At the end of the meeting, Commissioner J.D. Hess said water had now been added to the McClellan Horse Trails. He told of future events scheduled for the trails, such as a group that is coming to test 25 horses for a study on the animals’ endurance levels, and another group that is studying the economic effect of the horse trails.
Hess and Carolyn Henderson commented about several championship games coming for basketball and baseball tournaments starting next week and encouraged others to volunteer. Call Oxford’s Park and Recreation Department to help, 256-831-2660.
Also, at the end of the meeting, Audrey Maxwell, tourism director for the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, said she is working on a project to advertise “Visit Calhoun County” to visitors attending the World Games set to take place in Birmingham on July 7-17.