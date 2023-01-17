Calhoun County commissioners honor Donoho Girls Volleyball Team

Recognizing the Donoho School volleyball team’s latest state championship, the Calhoun County Commission presented the team with a certificate of achievement last week.
The girls won their championship by competing against schools twice Donoho’s size, said Commissioner Danny Shears, who presented the award during a commission meeting.
“Several of the girls have been on the team for a long time,” coach Anna Taylor said at the meeting. “We have five seniors this year and will miss their talent next year.”
Taylor added that there will be only one senior for the 2023-24 school year, but she said other outstanding players are coming along.
In October Donoho won its third state title in four years — its second in a row and the Falcons’ 13th overall over the decades. The latest win was its first in Class 2A competition.
In other business, the commissioners, meeting for the first time since Dec. 15:
— Waived the first reading for Choccolocco Package Store and Lounge and approved the company’s application.
— Declare a 2013 Ford F-150 truck as surplus and will trade it in on a vehicle purchased by the license commissioners.
— Agreed to purchase a 2022 Chevrolet Colorado for the license department of the county. The commission will maintain the vehicle.
— Agreed to enter an agreement with Flock Group Inc. of Atlanta for software and hardware for automatic license-plate detection.
— Agreed to enter into a contract with Jon Garlick to provide psychological evaluations to prospective law enforcement officers through 2024.
— Added Bill Williams to the Metropolitan Planning Organization for District 2.
The next meeting of the Commission will be at 10 a.m. January 26.
