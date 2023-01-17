 Skip to main content
Calhoun County commissioners honor Donoho Girls Volleyball Team

313264930_10222876784257583_319095408397143336_n.jpg

Donoho wins the 2A state volleyball championship over Pleasant Valley for their second straight title.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

Recognizing the Donoho School volleyball team’s latest state championship, the Calhoun County Commission presented the team with a certificate of achievement last week.

The girls won their championship by competing against schools twice Donoho’s size, said Commissioner Danny Shears, who presented the award during a commission meeting.

