Next year, voters across the state may get to decide whether Elks Lodge 189 on Noble Street can keep its regular bingo game.
State lawmakers in April approved a referendum on a constitutional amendment that would save the Elks Lodge game from closure. The vote on that amendment was supposed to be held only in Calhoun County. But a legislative snafu could kick the vote to the statewide ballot in 2020.
“All this just for a paper bingo game,” said Rep. Randy Wood, R-Saks, sponsor of the amendment.
The statewide-vote dilemma is just the latest twist in a years-long fight over bingo in the county — a fight that’s both a textbook study in the oddities of Alabama law and a cautionary tale of how those laws can go wrong.
It began with Big Hit, a bingo operation that operated for less than one day in 2016 at the end of White Oak Drive, a private road in rural Calhoun County near Southside. The Sheriff’s Office shut down Big Hit for lack of a license almost as soon as it opened, but residents of the neighborhood along the road wanted protection from future bingo operations.
So lawmakers in 2017 passed a state constitutional amendment that would prohibit bingo operations within 1,000 yards of any residence. By the time the amendment went before voters in 2018, many residents of the White Oak neighborhood said no one ever told them it passed – and some advocates for the amendment said the ballot wording wasn’t as clear as it should be.
No one seemed to be aware that the 1,000-yard limit would affect the Elks Lodge in Anniston, a charity bingo game that has been running without public controversy for years. Even some Elks members voted for the measure, saying later that they didn’t know it applied to them. The lodge is on South Noble Street, but there are homes just 600 feet away on Front Street.
The amendment passed with 69 percent of the vote.
No one on Front Street seemed to oppose the Elks bingo game, but the Calhoun County Bingo Regulatory Commission in March voted to recommend revocation of the lodge’s bingo license. Members of the commission said they had no choice, due to the 1,000-yard rule that was now in the state constitution.
The Elks sued. Wood, the state lawmaker, introduced a new amendment that would exempt Calhoun County’s cities from the 1,000-yard rule. The Elks, inside city limits, would be protected if the amendment passed.
In April, lawmakers did approve Wood’s amendment. Wood and others thought it was headed for a county-wide vote in the March 2020 primary election.
Maybe not.
The Alabama Secretary of State’s office last week listed Wood’s bingo bill as “still pending action” by the Legislature. Othni Lathram, director of the Legislative Services Agency, said the Senate never passed a measure specifying whether the bill would go to a county-wide or a statewide vote.
It’s not so unusual for local issues, and even hyperlocal issues, to go to a statewide vote. Three years ago, the state’s voters weighed in on an amendment that, in essence,determined which fire department would respond to emergencies on Mudd Street in Eastaboga.
But there’s another problem with the amendment. As passed, it requires an amendment vote “at the next countywide primary or at a special election as determined by the County Commission.”
Lathram said state law doesn’t allow counties to set amendment vote dates. So that leaves the date of the vote also up in the air.
“There’s still a question as to when the election can be held,” Lathram said. “In a perfect world, the Legislature can fix that next time they convene.”
Lathram said both the statewide-vote question and the election date could be handled in a joint House-Senate resolution when the Legislature goes back into session.
Attempts to reach Ron Held, attorney for the Elks, were unsuccessful Tuesday.