Cabinet company seeks incentives for proposed Anniston facility

An Ashland cabinet company is seeking tax breaks in order to open a new facility at the site of the former Monarch Windows plant in Anniston, city officials said at an Anniston City Council meeting Tuesday.
“This is something that can be significant for Anniston,” said Mayor Jack Draper.
At a work session at Anniston City Meeting Center, council members heard from Butch Reimer, president of Tru Cabinetry in Ashland. He said the company, which supplies cabinets for builders throughout much of the country, is interested in opening a new manufacturing and warehouse site in a 200,000-square-foot building on Frank Akers Road.
City Manager Steven Folks later confirmed that the building is the former site of Monarch Windows and Doors, which closed a manufacturing site in June 2020 — apparently a victim of post-pandemic pressure. Since that closure, the real estate business has boomed and local contractors have often complained that windows are in short supply.
Reimer said the Tru facility, if it opens, would employ up to 150 people within the next three years.
“We would love to be in here by the end of the year,” he said.
Draper said the company is seeking abatements to property tax plus “a cash contribution component tied to the number of jobs created.”
The proposal is still just that, a proposal, and city officials said they’re still working out the details of a potential agreement. The city manager said it’s still not clear what the dollar amount of any financial incentive from the proposal would be. The council held no vote on the plan Tuesday.
The council also heard a proposal from Councilman D. D. Roberts to allow bicycling groups to build a 1.6 mile mountain biking “starter’s trail” in a city-owned lot near Wiggins Community Center and Randolph Park School. Roberts said a kids’ biking club at the community center has been growing, and could use a site closer than the mountain bike trails at McClellan.
Other council members seemed to support the plan.
“Let’s do it,” Draper said. The council didn’t actually vote on the matter, which will likely have to come before the council at a later meeting as an agenda item.
Roberts asked the council if the city could take action to address local residents’ complaints about Gensco Tire, the used tire wholesaler that stores and sells tires on property between 18th and 23rd streets near Pine Avenue. Roberts said he regularly receives complaints from neighbors of the facility concerned about the odor of the tires and mosquitoes that multiply in water trapped in tires. He said he’s also concerned about the effects if there’s ever a fire at the site.
Tire storage sites aren’t usually in residential neighborhoods, Roberts said.
“I guess I’m wondering why in the world we would let people store tires in a neighborhood that is already downtrodden,” he said.
On Monday, after the issue appeared on the City Council agenda, an employee at the site said he couldn’t comment on any potential complaints. Attempts to reach the spokeswoman for Kross Wholesales Tire, Gensco’s parent company, were not successful. According to publicity materials from the company, Gensco sells used aircraft tires for use on tractors and other farm equipment.
Alabama regulates scrap tire sites, largely because of fire and mosquito hazards of the sort Roberts mentioned. According to Alabama Department of Environmental Management records, the Gensco location is one of those regulated sites, in operation since at least 2013, though a search of ADEM’s online records turned up no reference to violations by the company.
Folks said he and other city officials had talked to Gensco about similar complaints in the past and would bring them up again.
In a brief meeting after the work session, the council voted unanimously to remove the stoplight at Greenbrier-Dear Road and Berkshire Drive, replacing it with a three-way stop.
Councilwoman Millie Harris said she’d received many complaints about the light.
“You’re just sitting there,” she said of stopping at the light. “And there’s no one coming either way.”