Beginning in April, visitors to Noble Street were greeted by about 20 colorful bicycles lining the streets of Anniston’s historic district.
Then, last week, the bikes were gone — leaving fans of the art project puzzled.
“That’s a great question,” said Patrick Wigley, owner of the bike shop Wig’s Wheels, when asked about the bikes’ whereabouts. Some of them had been near his shop on Noble Street.
The bikes were the product of an art project by students at the Donoho School — a project that was originally thought to be a “long-term installment,” according to Reilly Johnson, director of the city’s Main Street project.
“In Anniston, it’s a growing trend for us to have a lot of bicycle activity,” said Johnson. “This has been a bicycling community for a while with the different races and mountain biking trails. We have a lot of opportunity for tourism that is cycling-based.”
The intent of the project was to showcase Anniston as a cycling destination, according to a Donoho press release dated Feb. 25.
“The campus project this year was teaching our students about branding so they collaborated with the city and Mayor Jack Draper,” said Kimberly Gibson, marketing director at Donoho.
Last week, however, the bikes vanished. A Star photographer spotted them Tuesday on a trailer at the city’s Street Department on Mcclellan Boulevard.
By most accounts, they were taken down by city workers, though city officials Tuesday seemed to be in disagreement about which agency collected the bikes.
Anniston City Councilman Ben Little said there were complaints from residents about the bikes being on permanent display downtown, so the city decided to remove them until the next bike-related event occurs.
“If we leave those up, then someone else will come up with statues or something else up there,” said Little.
Little said allowing one group to have a permanent public display may encourage other groups to push for similar recognition, and every group cannot be represented on a permanent basis.
“Cats might want a cat out there, dogs may want a dog out there,” Little said.
Mayor Jack Draper said in order for the bikes to be on a permanent display, an existing city ordinance would need to be changed, which only allows for city-sponsored items to be in the median year-round.
“Essentially the bikes were for the Noble Street festival and the Sunny King Criterium, and we will put the bikes out next year for those events,” said Draper. “We are appreciative of the students’ time and effort and look forward to seeing the bikes more in the future.”
Like Johnson, Gibson was under the impression that the bikes would have a longer stay on Noble Street because of the project’s ability to strengthen the idea of Anniston as a biking city.
“Art can be used as branding,” said Gibson. “It’s more than just a hobby. It can be used to increase the economy of the city when they are using it for branding purposes.”
With many bike-related events hosted in the city of Anniston, Johnson labeled the display of bikes as a “unique little tribute to our community.”
“It was a nice pop of color on Noble Street,” Johnson said. “It’s been really well received, and we have gotten a lot of good community feedback from it.”
Councilmember Millie Harris described the bikes as “whimsical” and would love to see the bikes displayed year-round, but also said the current city ordinance does not allow for such a thing because of past controversies, including the display of Confederate flags in the median of Quintard Avenue.
“I really appreciated the young people being involved and I would love to see the bikes come back all year round,” said Harris. “If we want to be a cycling mecca, we need to have something like that.”