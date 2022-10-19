Business Expo brings fun and information

Have you had a need for a llama llately?
You could have found one of the fuzzy creatures Tuesday by visiting the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo held at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
More than 80 businesses set up booths and displays showcasing their products and services during what officials believe may have been one of the largest such gatherings ever held.
“They were lined up at the doors when we opened this morning,” said Chamber director of membership and investor relations Kim Boyd.
Boyd said this year’s Expo was able to come back in full force after a few years of the pandemic.
Wade Childers of ServPro, who is also known as a Chamber Ambassador, said the one-of-a-kind event helps to connect businesses in the area.
“It’s a way to tell people who we are,” Childers said. “There are people who might not know, then go home to discover they need what we offer and realize we have the services they need right here in Calhoun County.”
“Now that we are back to business, we are really back to business,” Boyd said. “We have had a steady flow of people coming in all day long. Calhoun County provides most any service or product one needs, and they are all here available to talk to about what they offer.”