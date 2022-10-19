 Skip to main content
Business Expo brings fun and information

business expo

More than 80 businesses displayed their wares and services during Tuesday’s Business Expo. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

Have you had a need for a llama llately?

You could have found one of the fuzzy creatures Tuesday by visiting the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Expo held at the Anniston City Meeting Center.