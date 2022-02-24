Business agencies offering reimbursement grants

Business and building owners in the historic downtown district of Anniston now have a new tool in their kit to improve their properties.
On Tuesday Main Street Anniston and the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) announced a downtown Anniston multi-purpose reimbursement grant program where eligible applicants may apply for up to $10,000 for various projects.
Main Street Director Jackson Hodges said that Anniston’s historical district is “pretty big,” encompassing Noble Street from 9th to 15th Street, Wilmer Avenue, Anniston’s west 15th historic district, Gurnee Avenue and parts of 13th and 14th streets.
Private citizens, nonprofits and for-profit businesses can apply for the grant, Hodges said.
“We have about 85 businesses in our Main Street district. With the amount of funding we were able to get from the DDA for this program, it’s something that can be really beneficial to not only move forward, maybe do some projects that people were thinking about,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the grant covers all kinds of improvements including:
— Exterior facade (defined in this instance as a building’s front, back, its sides, rooftop) improvements or enhancements.
— Interior renovations or repairs.
— Fire suppression assistance, such as sprinkler installation.
— Environmental clean-up of a property.
— Historic rehabilitation of a property.
— The purchase of business equipment, such as kitchen equipment and/or equipment necessary for a business to properly operate or improve its current operations.
— New construction and developments.
— Addition of residential lofts to existing buildings.
— Innovative business plans and/or programs that would create jobs and/or strengthen the entrepreneurial atmosphere of Downtown Anniston or the west 15th Street Historic District.
Hodges said he feels like the grant program will encourage people to improve their businesses and then get rewarded for it.
“In the past the city and other entities have had experiments with loan programs and those didn’t go as we had hoped. That is the great thing about our reimbursement grant program, is that this money will only be delivered and issued when the work is done,” Hodges said.
Hodges said the applicant will need to submit some photographs of the work and proof of payment to justify the cost and the amount of reimbursement requested.
Hodges said the application is online.
“It’s a very simple application, really all you need to submit is your name, the address, if you’re not the building owner then you need to submit written permission from the building owner,” Hodges said.
Hodges said there are only two criteria that would prohibit one from receiving the grant.
“If you owe back taxes to the city of Anniston or if the project was completed before Jan.1, 2022,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to the impact this program can have, we already have a couple people getting ready to apply for roofs and projects,” Hodges said, “We’ll be able to reimburse them with a hefty amount to make it worth their while.”
James Chamblee, owner of Family Loan, Inc. said he may apply for the grant for improvements to his business at 1115 Noble St.
“I think it’s a great idea if they just don’t make all the stipulations so difficult,” Chamblee said.
“I think it’s a great program, I think they need to do more to improve downtown, because we certainly need some more business downtown, we don’t really have anything to attract people, we definitely need it,” Chamblee said, “You go to Jacksonville they got a lot of shops and stuff on their square up there, go to Gadsden and they all kinds of shops and stuff, we don’t have it here and I think this is a good start to do something to improve it.”
To apply for the grant:
Or call Jackson Hodges at 256-846-2044 or Karla Eden, Main Street Event Coordinator at 256-371-3711