Bus station memorabilia sought for project

Two speakers this weekend will share the importance of collecting the oral history of the former Greyhound bus station in Anniston that now serves as the Freedom Riders National Monument.
Sha’Kiya Madison, a research intern at the Tuskegee University, and Brittni Winston, a research intern at the Alabama A&M University, will speak.
Others will record oral histories of those who wish to share a memory about the station, which served the area during the 1950s and 1960s.
The public is invited to visit the station at 1031 Gurnee Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Jessica Epperson, the director of the monument, is asking anyone with photos of the old station to bring them in. The photos will be copied on site and returned to the owner.
The project is part of a program called “A Place Inside of Me: The Truth Behind the Greyhound Depot in Anniston,” which seeks to restore the station the way it was during those years.
Those unable to attend are asked to email shakiya.madison90@gmail.com or call 313-506-1306.