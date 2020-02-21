Burst main floods downtown Anniston streets

A burst main covered several Anniston streets in rushing water Friday night.
Anniston Water Works employees crowded beside and atop a small hill beside Hotel Finial on East 16th Street around 10:20 p.m., just after cutting off the torrents of water that had shot up from the ground and washed over roadways nearby.
The leak started around 9 p.m., according to Water Works director Ed Turner, who was on the scene while his staff worked to uncover the pipe — a burst 12-inch water main — and police partially blocked the road. A Water Works employee noticed the leak earlier when a connected water tank’s level dropped unusually low, Turner said.
The fix is simpler than it would seem, Turner explained.
“You just put in a section of pipe to replace what was broken,” he said.
Employees had already stopped water flow further up Quintard Avenue and along East 16th Street at cutoff valves, he said. He said he won’t know how bad the damage was until workers dig out the pipe; with the ground soaked and turned to mud, the process could take some time.
Evidence pointed toward a “pop,” he said, with the pipe bursting forcefully enough to shower grass and dirt a few yards away, in a dry section of the road.
Only the Finial and a few houses further south from East 16th Street had lost water, Turner said. Water should be back on by the morning, Turner told state Sen. Del Marsh, the hotel’s owner, who was also at the scene.
“I saw it and figured it had to be a main,” Marsh told Turner. He said he’d seen some video on Facebook of the incident, which showed water running down city streets and pooling several inches high.
Marsh had stopped by the hotel earlier in the evening and seen the damage firsthand. Parts of the rock wall along the hillside were washed away, and the street was covered in a thin layer of mud where the broken main had leaked.
“It was like a waterfall,” he said.