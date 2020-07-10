Burke promoted to museums and gardens assistant director post

Anniston Museums and Gardens recently welcomed its new assistant director.
According to a Friday news release from Anniston Museums and Gardens, Sarah Burke, who has worked there since 2015, was promoted to the position.
Burke is responsible for representing the museum, assisting with overseeing its operations, strategic planning and planning events and programs.
“I’m super excited. I know It’s going to be a very different role,” Burke said.
Burke began working at the Anniston Museum of Natural History as a live animal caretaker and most recently worked as the education director there.
In her previous role as education director, Burke said, her main focus was on the Anniston Museum of Natural History, though she coordinated events with staff at the Berman Museum and Longleaf Botanical Gardens.
“I got to see our mission come to life every day,” Burke said.
Now, she said, she will be more involved with the Berman Museum and Longleaf Botanical Gardens and her work will be more “behind-the scenes.”
“I’ll be working a lot more on the operations side than the educational side,” she said.
According to Burke, her previous positions gave her strong relationships with teachers, local libraries and community members. She said she plans to use those relationships to assess what the community needs from Anniston Museums and Gardens and use that to shape its direction.