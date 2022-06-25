Building-sized mural brightens downtown block

A new downtown mural titled “Jazz Communion” was recognized with a ribbon-cutting Friday morning.
The artist, Joseph Giri, along with city officials and others, posed for photos in front of the mural which depicts an energetic, colorful and flowing scene of musicians playing their instruments.
The 38-by-90-foot mural faces the parking lot on the north side of the building at 1118 Noble St., which many decades ago was the home of Anniston Hardware, followed in more recent times by the English Village. Currently, the building is vacant.
“It’s a celebration, a cultural celebration, the history of jazz and African American history,” Giri said of his mural.
Giri proposed a variety of different designs for the mural, but Anniston City Manager Steven Folks and Main Street Anniston Director Jackson Hodges selected the particular one that Giri wound up painting.
Giri said he changed it around by putting two local people in the mural to add even more interest to the mural to those who know those individuals.
Giri said this mural — that took two months to paint — was similar to one he painted one time in Long Beach, Calif.
“I think it’s smoking,” Giri said.
“I hope Anniston gets some usage from this,” Giri said.
Giri said he has received nothing but positive feedback from his mural.
“The most I’ve ever had, actually from any project,” he said.
“We are excited to see the completion of ‘Jazz Communion’ as we see the downtown district continue to add vibrancy and culture to Main Street through the use of public art, new landscaping through the Adopt-A-Block program and community events,” said Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston coordinator.
Giri is no stranger to painting murals in Anniston.
He painted the Greyhound bus mural at the Freedom Riders National Monument on Gurnee Ave., a large mural on West 15th Street, and the images behind the Classic on Noble restaurant.
During the ribbon-cutting Giri said that Anniston is on the upswing and he wanted to turn a blank gray wall into something energetic.
“Anything we can do to create more energy and bring more attention,” Giri said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said he appreciated the symbolic look the mural brings to downtown.
“I think it’s really cool and it really complements energy being directed downtown, a lot of energy here, the artist did a fantastic job,” Draper said.
“I think it reflects what we’re looking for, the vibrancy of downtown, we so appreciate it, and we are so appreciative of all the good things that are going on in Anniston right now,” the mayor said.