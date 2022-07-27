 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bruno Mars’ trumpet player speaks with group of local kids

Jimmy King

Professional trumpet player Jimmy King performs for an Anniston group Wednesday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

A group of local kids got to hear music from an unexpected source Wednesday morning — Bruno Mars’ trumpet player Jimmy King.

Youth and fathers from the Anniston Fatherhood Initiative, or AFI, gathered Wednesday morning on short notice at the EnVision Center in Anniston at the behest of the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention to welcome King and hear his inspiring story. 