 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brown named to NobleBank board

NobleBank & Trust, a community bank based out of Anniston, has announced the addition of Heflin Mayor Robby L. Brown as a new board member.

A native of Heflin, Brown owns and operates Brown Construction & Development.

Robby L. Brown

Robby L. Brown

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.