Brown named to NobleBank board

NobleBank & Trust, a community bank based out of Anniston, has announced the addition of Heflin Mayor Robby L. Brown as a new board member.
A native of Heflin, Brown owns and operates Brown Construction & Development.
Brown, who is a successful commercial real estate developer, began his career in 1993 installing fiber optics for AT&T Fitel. He did this for a decade before starting his own company with a passion for his community and a desire to see his hometown and the entire Cleburne County area prosper.
“It gives me great pleasure and is an extreme privilege to announce the addition of Robby Brown as a new board member,” said Keith McCullough, president and CEO of NobleBank & Trust. “Robby is the epitome of the NobleBank mission of serving the needs of the public and ministering is a way that makes our communities a better place to live. We are fortunate to have the caliber of person like Robby to be a part of the NobleBank team.”
NobleBank & Trust is a community bank with offices located in Anniston, Oxford, Alexandria, Piedmont, Birmingham and Heflin.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.