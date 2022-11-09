Boyd hopes her final win will allow her to inspire young people

Democratic incumbent Barbara Boyd, 85, who represents District 32 in the Alabama House of Representatives, celebrated winning election to an eighth term in office Tuesday. She received 5,517 votes to opponent Evan Jackson’s 4,384 votes, according to complete but unofficial returns on the Alabama secretary of state’s website.
With dozens of friends and family members gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center, they stood with her and clapped and shouted after the announcement of her win. She thanked everyone there for helping her achieve her latest victory.
District 32 encompasses the western edge of Calhoun and Talladega counties and includes parts of Anniston and Oxford and all of Lincoln, Talladega and Harpersville.
“This election felt different in a whole lot of ways,” Boyd said, “due to not only the situation in our area but nationwide. Looking at my past and thinking about the end of my seventh term, I had begun to wonder if I could accomplish several things if I was not in office again.”
She worried, she said, that her passion for helping young people and for promoting education might end before she was ready. Also, she was proud of the non-critical way she conducted her campaign.
“I didn’t run a race of attacking my opponent,” she said. “I want to thank Evan Jackson. He has promise, and I want to thank all the other young people who are taking a new look at politics.”
Her caterer for the celebration was Tiffany Sims Young who owns Tetleytee’s Catering. She paused from helping her servers to speak about Boyd, whom she has known all her life.
“I am super excited about Dr. Boyd. She amazes me with doing as much as she does. She is a pillar of the community and is definitely a role model for me. I am proud to know her.”
Boyd ran against a Republican newcomer to the political scene, Evan Jackson, 36. His political interests include improving the economic development of Calhoun County and improving the lives of District 32’s constituents. especially those in the rural areas. Also, he was interested in helping students prepare for the workforce, whether they seek a college degree or an education that involves a trade.
Jackson felt his voters responded. He received 44.3 percent of the votes.
“I want to thank everyone for their support,” he said. “I don’t count this as a loss, but as a gain because of the friendships and relationships I have and for an opportunity for the future. You know, for the first time, we ran a heck of a campaign.”
Her eighth term is to be Boyd’s last, and she has made that known throughout her campaign. She is not resting, though. Already, she has plans to form a board of young people who are interested in politics.
“I am preparing someone for the future,” she said. I want some people who are interested in becoming leaders, and I hope we can leave behind us a generation to carry on things we may not finish.”
Boyd still has an eye toward developing things of historical value to Anniston.
“I want to help the city, especially the Gurnee area because it means a lot,” she said. “We need to take some things many wish to forget and make something good, like when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.”
Boyd said she believes the Freedom Riders Park on Alabama 202 where the bus burning took place will help Anniston.
“In the years to come, I think it will be the city on a level with Birmingham and Montgomery when it comes to civil rights.”