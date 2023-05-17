Bowles, Partridge discuss police work at forum

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Anniston and Oxford chiefs of police voiced their concerns about recruitment and retaining good officers at the recent State of Law Enforcement forum hosted by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Anniston
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles focused his remarks on recruiting and maintaining manpower for his department.
“We are shorthanded,” Bowles said. “We have 12 to 15 openings depending on how many are retiring at any given time.”
Bowles said not having a full phalanx of officers available “hurts the quality of the call.”
“There was a time when an officer might spend 45 minutes or an hour on a call making sure we are doing everything we can in that situation,” Bowles said. “Now, we may not be able to give the highest level of attention to the case we may want to and it gets passed on to an investigator. That causes the investigators to carry a heavier case load.”
Bowles said he was raised in an atmosphere where “we were not taught to respect policemen.”
He recalled moving here from North Carolina and finding new friends “that valued you and valued your life.”
Bowles said he and his friends were fascinated by the television series, “C.O.P.S.” which led to him going to the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office wanting to go to work.
“I was told you had to be 19 to be a reserve officer,” he said. “I went to work in Georgia but I never forgot that dream.”
Bowles noted the fire department out-recruits the police department with programs that bring in interested students who can graduate and have the certifications to become volunteer firefighters.
“We can’t certify anyone until they go through the Law Enforcement Academy and are hired by an agency at age 19,” Bowles said. “That’s the way it’s designed and done for good reasons.”
He said Anniston is now working with a mentorship program for those young people interested in law enforcement.
“We are telling our officers this is not for overtime and you have to want to be involved in this person’s life,” Bowles said. “You will know their family. You will know them. You will take them to the range and take them on ride-alongs. There are things we can do to connect with those interested young people.”
He said there are already three students who will have their own uniforms and help the department work events and even get paid on a part time basis.
“We bring them into the fold, expose them to things most people their age never see and expose them to the people in the building,” Bowles said. “We want to build on that and build better law enforcement officers for the community.”
Oxford
Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge reiterated that “everyone is having problems with recruiting.”
Noting his colleagues in Jefferson County are running 18 to 20 officers short, Partridge said law agencies have to do a better job with recruiting, especially with young people, and raised a cautionary flag as departments seek to restock their ranks.
“One of the things that really worries me is having agencies across our country lowering their standards in order to gain recruits,” Partridge said. “Under no circumstances can we lower our standards for law enforcement officers.”
He cited the recent incident involving Memphis police officers who chased a driver of a car during a traffic stop then brutally beat him to death.
“That city lowered their standards in 2018-19 and hired a certain group of individuals to be street crime officers,” he said. “That police chief actually admitted they had lowered their standards.”
“When we lower our standards, we not only put our agencies at risk, we put our country and our police officers at risk,” Partridge said.
Partridge reported crime has decreased in Oxford for the third straight year “and we hope to continue that.”
He said the East Metro Area Crime center will be adding a new piece of equipment which can trace shell casings “and help to fight violent crime within our region.”
“Almost every region in our state has one except ours,” Partridge said. “The closest one is in Birmingham which makes people wait in line. We shouldn’t have to wait in line.”
He said the cybercrimes ability has been expanded at the EMAC.
“Last year, we examined over 850 devices for other agencies across our region and across our state and were able to help them solve multiple crimes,” Partridge said.
Partridge said the current tone of social media posts toward law enforcement “discourages our officers every day.”
“We are called usually when someone is not having their best day. We’re not seeing the best society has to offer every day,” Partridge said. “Because of that, I encourage my team to get the help they need — especially with mental health. A police officer in the United States will see more trauma in one month than the average human will in a lifetime.”
“If you compound that year after year, we are losing good police officers because of the mental health aspect,” he said. “We have to do a better job taking care of our own.”