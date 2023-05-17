 Skip to main content
Bowles, Partridge discuss police work at forum

The Anniston and Oxford chiefs of police voiced their concerns about recruitment and retaining good officers at the recent State of Law Enforcement forum hosted by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.

Nick Bowles chamber police forum

Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles speaks at the recent State of Law Enforcement forum hosted by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.
Bill Partridge chamber police forum

Oxford police Chief Bill Partridge speaks at the recent State of Law Enforcement forum hosted by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.

