Booming sounds Tuesday likely from Army depot

A series of loud booms heard in Anniston and surrounding towns Tuesday was likely from equipment testing at Anniston Army Depot.
The thunder-like sounds rolled across the county Tuesday morning, while many people were likely still home due to unexpected light snowfall that closed local schools.
A forecaster at the National Weather Service said that despite the snowfall, thunder in the area in mid-morning was unlikely. Sgt. Arthur Jones, a spokesperson for the Alabama National Guard, said no training was scheduled for Tuesday morning at Pelham Range, the artillery range that is often a source of blasting sounds.
However, Clester Burdell, a spokesperson for Anniston Army Depot, said there had been some testing scheduled for Tuesday morning that could have produced the sounds.
The depot is an Army facility where workers refurbish and repair tanks, other armored vehicles and small arms.