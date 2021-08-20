Board meeting: Anniston schools expect to spend $18.1 million next year

During a scheduled meeting Thursday evening the Anniston Board of Education heard from Johanna Martin, chief school financial officer, about the proposed budget for fiscal 2022.
Total expenditures are projected to be $18,197,203, and the general fund budget will be in the black by a sum of $1,790,139.35 for the upcoming year, according to Martin.
The budget includes $19,850,725 in total revenue plus some additional revenue of $136,617.35.
Martin said the budget goals include:
— Operating the school district at an efficient level to ensure programs and services are effective and measurable.
— Provide accountability for public resources and protect the assets of the district.
— To maintain a minimum of one month of fund balance reserves.
“Here at Anniston city schools our mission is to empower, inspire, support and prepare our students for the world, our vision is to become a premiere educational system and we are here to empower our students to win,” said Martin.
On the revenue side, Martin said, the school system gets its money from four primary sources.
— State revenues, which include foundation funding, transportation, school nurses, Alabama Reading Initiative, capital purchase and At-Risk.
— Local revenues such as property taxes, city appropriations and contributions.
— Federal grants which included Title I, child nutrition, special education, career technical education and Title II.
— Local schools own contributions, such as through concessions, fees, admissions and fundraisers.
Martin said the school system’s financial highlights include meeting the state department of education’s required one-month fund balance; it has met all state department of education financial mandates (monthly account reconciliations, timely budgets, monthly financial statement submission).
“Another financial highlight as we all know is our COVID-19 short-term funding, that funding has allowed us to pay for some operating expenses and has allowed us to do lots of technological upgrades and provide services to support our students throughout this pandemic,” she said.
Martin said there are financial challenges facing the school system due to falling enrollment in city schools and current annual funding is not adequate to meet all district demands, such as instructional programs, facility improvements to security upgrades.
Total enrollment for fiscal year 2022 is 1,738 students, down from last year’s enrollment figure of 1,787.
“Another financial constraint is the cost of goods and services continues to rise while our annual revenues have remained stagnant and in some cases declined,” said Martin.
Martin said the COVID-19 short-term funding used to build educational programs will eventually run out.
“We must have a way to maintain those programs… we have to be in a position to continue to maintain those services for our students,” she said.
A final budget hearing will be on Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. at the central office.
The board also discussed the possibility of the school system going virtual if the pandemic worsens and students can’t have in-person learning.
“If we have to shut down we are prepared,” said Sabrina Tillman Winfrey, executive director of federal programs and curriculum and instruction at Anniston City Schools.
The board heard from Rev. Freddy Rimpsey who asked the board to rename Cobb school — which he said is named after Cobb Avenue — for a former Anniston City Councilman Gordon Rogers.