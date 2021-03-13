Block party perked up Noble Street Saturday

Maya Walker of Anniston had all three of her kids decked out in green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday morning — even though the actual event is still a few days away.
“I used to go to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day — before COVID,” Walker said.
The Walkers — Maya, 8-year-old Nicholas, 3-year-old Nehemiah and 2-year-old Noah — were among the first dozen visitors to the early St. Patrick’s Day block party that had the 900 block of Noble Street closed off during the day and evening Saturday. Organized by Rack ‘N’ Roll, the restaurant and pool hall on Noble, the event was scheduled to last until 10 p.m., with live music, beer on tap and the street lined with vendors of various crafts.
In short, a typical spring weekend festival — except this is no typical spring. This week marks one year since the first COVID-19 case arrived in Alabama, and Calhoun County residents have spent the last 12 months under various stages of public health restrictions designed to block the spread of the virus. In Calhoun County, 301 people are dead of the virus, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Still, the number of fully vaccinated people rises daily, and the number of new cases and hospitalizations from the virus is dropping steadily. The state’s public health order requiring masks will expire April 9 — less than four weeks away — and Gov. Kay Ivey has said there’s no plan to renew it.
Masks were rare among the early guests at the Noble Street party, but that early crowd was thin, with around a dozen people walking their way up and down the street. By noon, more cars began to arrive, and groups of masked people, three or four at a time, began to arrive.
Any crowd at all was fine for the craft vendors, many of whom have gone months without a venue to sell their work.
J. C. Morgan of Oxford was there, under a tent with paintings of sunflowers and other still life. She couldn’t recall when she last attended such an event, though she said it was probably a year ago. In addition to selling art, she said, she also teaches art classes, another venture that was hurt by COVID-19.
“I think of these events as advertising more than anything,” she said.
James Davis of Rome, Ga., said he didn’t know what to expect. A retired Marine, Davis last year began selling his own variety of tie-dyed shirts — in black, with galaxies of tan spots on them, a style he calls “space grunge.” He plans to open a store in Rome, but Saturday was his first foray as a festival vendor.
“I bartended for a long time,” he said. “And then I took a leap of faith to jump into this full time.”
Jeremy Minton of Piedmont said it was good to see people walking on Noble Street again.
“It’s like things are normal again,” Minton said.
The city will see another large public event on the weekend of March 20, when hundreds of high school mountain bike riders will arrive at McClellan for a race.