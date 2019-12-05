Add one more team to the list of Calhoun County institutions headed to a football championship competition this week.
The Bulldogs, a team of 16 boys aged 8 and 9 and organized through Anniston’s Parks and Recreation Department, leave town this weekend for the American Youth Football national championship tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.
“These kids are determined and the coach is amazing,” said Tamika Johnson, mother of 9-year-old linebacker Letrel Allen.
While the area’s high school teams are the center of attention every Friday of every autumn, Anniston’s youth teams have quietly racked up an impressive record of wins. They’re undefeated for the last four years, with a schedule that’s admittedly a little lighter than the high school season.
“They have six or seven games a year,” said Frazier Burroughs, the city’s parks and recreation director. “That’s determined by the number of teams in the league.”
After rising to the top of the AYF’s East Alabama League, the team this year got its first invitation to the national tournament. Anniston’s not in the finals yet: there’s a week of tournament play ahead, with Anniston playing a Connecticut team on Monday, a Maryland team on Wednesday and a California team on Friday.
“The best part is that we get to see teams from other states,” said Jamareon Dobbins, a member of the team. “We get to see who is good and what these other teams can do.”
Dobbins and the other players showed up at the football field near Anniston’s aquatic center at McClellan Thursday for their final pre-tournament practice.
Coach Quintarious Hutchison said it helps to have a long relationship with the kids on the team. Hutchison coaches basketball and football through city-organized leagues and he said he works with some of the kids on the team year-round.
“Once you instill in them what you expect of them, kids will run through a wall for you,” he said.
Burroughs said the team’s rise to the tournament has drawn little attention in part because team parents are too busy to publicize it. They’ve been holding fundraisers to pay for the week-long Florida trip, which Burroughs said would likely cost more than $15,000.
Patrice Campbell is one of the parents who’ll go on the trip with the team. She said she’s not surprised they made it this far.
“They’re driven to go,” she said. “They have a deep respect and discipline, and that’s the first thing, but they like to go get it.”
While some local high school kids are getting a day off school just to watch their teams play in state finals, the younger Bulldogs are taking a heap of homework with them. The league requires homework time between games, the coach said, and Anniston’s school system supplied them with plenty of work.
Burroughs, the parks and recreation director, said that homework will help the kids get ready for their later sports careers.
“It teaches the responsibility of being a student athlete,” he said.
Burroughs said the current Bulldogs team is only a few years old, the successor to an older set of city-league teams many local residents may still remember. Those teams — the Carver Bulldogs, the Wiggins Colts and South Highland Cowboys — produced well-known players such as Kwon Alexander and Troymaine Pope.
But competing in a national championship is momentous even for kids who won’t later play at the college or pro level.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing for a lot of them,” he said. “This is the dream.”