Kids have been pedaling for the Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association for years. On Thursday, the group decided to let them steer as well.
In an organizational meeting in Anniston on Tuesday night, the group — organizers of Anniston’s best-known bicycle events — voted to add eight high school students to its board of directors.
“Kids are the future leaders of the club and the future leaders of the cycling community,” said Tom Nelson, president of the group.
NEABA, headquartered on 10th Street in Anniston, is the organizer of the area’s biggest bike races, including the annual Cheaha Challenge, which draws hundreds of riders for a race from Jacksonville to the top of Mount Cheaha and back. Those events are among the city’s largest tourist draws, and are among the reasons city leaders have tried to rebrand Anniston as “bike city.”
In recent years, members of the group began reaching out to high schools to create bike teams there. The group plans to host a National Interscholastic Cycling Association tournament for high school mountain bikers early next year at McClellan. There are teams at Donoho School, Jacksonville High and Oxford High as well as a Cheaha composite team for kids in schools that don’t have a bike team.
Ken Hickman, coach of the Jacksonville team, said teen cyclists decided to organize their own groups to coordinate their work on those biking events. Hickman invited them to meet with NEABA members. To his surprise, NEABA’s members wanted to expand its 15-member board to help run the organization.
“If you look five or 10 years down the road, we’re the future of cycling,” said Parker Comisac, 17, of Jacksonville High School. Comisac said he’s not only competing in the upcoming NICA race, but has been asked to help do prep work for it as well.
“With everything I’ve seen them do, I’ve learned that you have to have every detail worked out,” he said. “They’ve got food, they’ve got water, they’ve got a secondary date in case everything goes bad and they’ve even got a backup backup date.”
The board added two non-voting seats, Nelson said. Student cyclists elected eight representatives to those seats — two from each local team — to serve on a rotating basis, Nelson said. The group is often informal in its workings, and hasn’t determined exactly how that will play out. Some states ban minors from being on boards of nonprofits; Nelson said NEABA doesn’t know if that’s a rule in Alabama or whether it would apply.
“We usually do things by consensus,” said Patrick Wigley, an Anniston bike shop member who’s also a non-voting board member. “There’s almost never a 12-3 vote or anything like that.”
New board members include Comisac and Zoe Lee of Jacksonville High; Emma Obermaier and K.B. Benkwith of Donoho; Ethan Hagan and Trinity Radney of Oxford High; and Tanner Roden and Madison Wyatt of the Cheaha composite team.