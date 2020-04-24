Betty Carr, Anniston's ‘powerhouse’ mentor, dies at 95

Betty Carr, the YMCA worker who mentored some of Anniston's best-known political leaders, died Thursday night, friends and former co-workers say. She was 95.
Many local residents knew Carr in her post-retirement job as greeter at Classic on Noble, an Anniston restaurant. Others knew her as a volunteer for various causes. But her true claim to local fame came from her years of work in programs designed to groom local kids and adults for life in public office.
“She was so much bigger than Anniston,” said Anniston lawyer Cleo Thomas, one of Carr's proteges. “She was a powerhouse.”
Carr was born in Anniston, the daughter of a local judge. She graduated from Anniston High in 1943 and from the University of Alabama in 1948, according to past stories in The Anniston Star. When her father won election to the state Court of Civil Appeals, she moved to Montgomery with the family.
Her first job was at the YWCO, as it was called then, in Montgomery. By 1965, she'd returned to Anniston, working for the city first in the pensions department and later for Parks and Recreation. The Anniston YMCA hired her as its youth director in 1967.
That job included recruiting and preparing kids for the YMCA's youth-in-government program, which sent young people from around the state to Montgomery to participate in a mock legislature.
Carr soon became the coach to beat. Six of her students were elected governor in the yearly exercise, and dozens were elected to other high positions. According to a 1985 account in The Star, the YMCA ultimately reorganized its state districts to give students from other cities a chance to hold top positions.
“Montgomery, Huntsville and Anniston were the contenders,” said Anniston YMCA director Maggie Burn Owens, who first met Carr as a student on the Y's youth programs. She said Carr convened local lawyers to help students vet their proposed legislation before they headed to Montgomery.
Among Carr's students was Thomas, who would go on to become the first black student government president at the University of Alabama, and would later serve as Anniston's city attorney. Vaughn Stewart was another. He too went on to become UA's SGA president, and later served as mayor of Anniston.
Thomas compared Carr to Bear Bryant — a coach who, Thomas said, forced other coaches to put away their golf clubs and work harder.
“She had the time for us,” Thomas said. “We could drive her car. She would listen to our homework woes, our romantic woes and whatever.”
Carr was driven by the sense that Anniston would need leaders in the future, and that someone had to teach them.
"I'm romantic about America," she said in a 1985 interview. "This is not the type of government we will always have if we don't learn about it and work hard at it."
Life of service
Tennis was Carr’s other passion. Thomas remembers Carr trying to coach him in that sport, urging him to use his backhand rather than chasing the ball all over the court.
"She said, 'Don't perfect bad technique," Thomas said. "'Don't become good at being bad.' It's a lesson that's useful in life outside the court."
Carr retired from the YMCA in 1985, but soon wound up at the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, working with Leadership Calhoun County — another mentorship program, this one aimed at giving adults from the business world the tools they need to get involved in public life.
Her work with the chamber ultimately led her to her last job. When David and Cathy Mashburn opened the restaurant Classic on Noble, Carr became one of the restaurant's biggest boosters. For years she worked as a greeter, reservation-taker and de facto public relations person for the restaurant, and was typically the first person customers saw when they came in the door of the restaurant.
Her extensive knowledge of the history and politics of Anniston made her a favorite of the customers, said Cathy Mashburn, one of the owners of the restaurant.
“She was one of the biggest advocates for Anniston,” Mashburn said. “This was her home and she wanted it to be all it could be. She could talk to anybody about anything.”
Mashburn's husband, David Mashburn, said that when business was slow, Carr would take it on herself to visit people and drum up business.
“She knew the courthouse very well,” Mashburn said, noting that Carr was the daughter of a judge. “When things were slow, she'd go down to the courthouse, and around downtown, promoting us.”
Hometown's honors
Over the years, Anniston found small ways to show its appreciation for Carr. In 1976, YMCA alumni and local business leaders pitched in their money and bought Carr a Ford Pinto station wagon.
Earlier this year, the Anniston City Council voted to rename a portion of West 14th Street as Betty Carr Way. The vote came during an otherwise contentious meeting in which council members often raised their voices at each other.
"We need to get together more," Carr said at that meeting. "We need more community togetherness."
The council voted unanimously to name the street in her honor.
"That was the one thing that united the council," said Owens, the YMCA director. "They could all agree on the Betty Carr way."