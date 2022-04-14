Better finances allow school system to restore administrative position

The city of Anniston school system is in much better financial shape than in recent years, allowing school officials to re-establish a job position that had been combined with another position as a cost-cutting measure.
During a called work session and meeting Thursday night, the Anniston Board of Education discussed and unanimously passed a measure authorizing the position of director of federal programs. Sabrina Winfrey is the executive director of Federal Programs and Curriculum and Instruction at Anniston City School District. She will now be able to concentrate on the latter element, curriculum and instruction, as her sole responsibility.
School board president Robert Houston said after the meeting when Dr. D. Ray Hill was hired as superintendent in 2019 the school system did not have a lot of money.
“So we consolidated some positions that used to be stand-alone positions, federal programs, curriculum, transportation, all of those were put under one person, Dr. Winfrey, she was overwhelmed trying to get all of those things done so what we’re doing now is going back splitting all those things apart the way they used to be,” Houston said.
“We have money to do it the appropriate way,” he said.
In other business, Tiesha Rasheed, human resources and accounting coordinator, gave an update on the first-ever job fair held earlier this month to recruit personnel.
Rasheed said a total of 89 applicants were in attendance for 26 vacancies, offers were extended to 15 applicants some of whom will receive signing bonuses. Rasheed thanked all the principals, board members and staff who made the job fair a success.
Hill reminded everyone in attendance that the Anniston Changers will be giving Anniston High School’s Lott-Mosby Stadium and the field house a sprucing up on April 23.
Hill said the field house will also be getting an upgrade thanks to a partnership with Kia Motors. The school system is removing the antiquated boiler and replacing it with instant water heaters for the showers. Kia Motors is buying new weights for the field house along with other renovations including painting.
Hill said there will be a fundraiser day on May 7 at the field house to raise money for Anniston High athletics.
Ken Gobels, facilities coordinator for the Anniston City school system, said the work should be completed by the end of the month in time for spring football practice.
In other business:
— The board discussed the 2022-2023 code of student conduct to be voted on a future meeting
— The board unanimously approved membership in the East Alabama Cooperative Purchasing Agreement allowing the school system to circumvent the bidding process to obtain certain items, including vehicles.
Hill said the membership fee for the cooperative is $500 and allows the school system to utilize local vendors.
— Approved a math and science field day trip.