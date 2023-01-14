Berta wins Carver chili cook-off

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Chris Berta (pictured third from left) holds his first-place plaque after being named the winner of the Carver Community Center Chili Cook-Off. Pictured are Councilman Demetric Roberts, Mayor Jack Draper, Berta and Recreation Leader Derwin Perry.
Chris Berta of the Anniston Police Department is proving himself to be the chili champ of Anniston.
The winner of the recent chili contest between Anniston’s fire and police departments found his slow cooker adorned with gold once again as he was named the winner of the 2ndannual Carver Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.
Recreation leader Derwin Perry said having only four entries this year was disappointing, “but that is not going to dissuade us from have a third one next year.”
“Despite the low turnout, everything went really well,” Perry said. “I appreciate everyone who got involved so we can do whatever we can for the kids. We plan on making it better every year.”
All the funds raised by the cook-off go back into programs that are provided for community youth at the center.
The judges who determined the contest winner were Anniston Mayor Jack Draper, Councilman Demetric Roberts and City Manager Steven Folks.
Draper said the city is happy to facilitate events such as the cook-off and it was “good to have chili on a chilly day such as this.”
“I really enjoy these events that bring our community together,” Draper said. “You can feel the good spirit of this community here. I love things like this. We need to continue working on coming together as a community.”