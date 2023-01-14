 Skip to main content
Berta wins Carver chili cook-off

Chili server

Luis Gonzalez serves Cynthia Robinson at the Carver Community Center Chili Cookoff Saturday.

 Ashley Morrison / The Anniston Star

Chris Berta of the Anniston Police Department is proving himself to be the chili champ of Anniston.

The winner of the recent chili contest between Anniston’s fire and police departments found his slow cooker adorned with gold once again as he was named the winner of the 2nd annual Carver Community Chili Cook-Off on Saturday.

Chili dude

Chris Berta (pictured third from left) holds his first-place plaque after being named the winner of the Carver Community Center Chili Cook-Off. Pictured are Councilman Demetric Roberts, Mayor Jack Draper, Berta and Recreation Leader Derwin Perry. 

