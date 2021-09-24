Berman Museum recognized for spycraft exhibit

The espionage-oriented Danger, Deception & Disguise exhibit, which opened a year ago at the Berman Museum, has received an honorable mention award from the Southeastern Museums Conference.
The exhibit received the award in the category of exhibits prepared with a budget of less than $10,000.
The Danger, Deception & Disguise exhibit explores the mysterious world of spycraft and the tools of the trade. It’s a tribute to Berman Museum’s founders, Farley and Germain Berman, who acquired personal knowledge in that area during World War II.
Anniston Museums and Gardens Executive Director Alan Robison said in a press release that the recognition is a great way to round out an already celebratory year.
“The Berman Museum is proud to receive this recognition from the Southeastern Museums Conference. Danger, Deception, & Disguise is a fan favorite exhibition, as it dives into the secrets and mystery surrounding espionage and some famous spies, all while showcasing a special spotlight to our founders, the Bermans,” Robison said.
Items in the exhibit include a flute that doubles as a .22 caliber firearm, a pack of throat lozenges, an automotive gear shift and an umbrella — all capable of firing a fatal bullet.
The exhibit stretches from modern espionage back to ancient eras, showing off poison-tipped arrowheads from Iran and ivory-handled blades from Japan.
The Berman Museum is currently closed for renovations, however, and will reopen on Oct. 8 according to museum marketing manager Renee Lyons. Lyons said the improvements include new carpet and paint for the second floor, and new exhibits and floor plan.
In November the Berman Museum will be closed once again to complete renovations for the first floor.
Lyons said the annual Museums and Gardens fall festival will be on Saturday, Oct. 9. Highlights of the fall festival will include a hayride and a nature scavenger hunt.