Barracuda swim team soliciting sponsor contributions

The Anniston Barracudas, a children's and teens swim team based at the city’s Aquatic and Fitness Center, needs a little help to compete in 2022.
The swimmers, age 5-18, compete year-round in swim meets sponsored by USA Swimming, which is the governing body for the competitive swimming in the United States.
“Our very own Anniston Aquatic Center will host several USA swim meets in 2022, bringing in athletes and families from all over the state and surrounding areas,” said city spokesman Jackson Hodges.
“Thus we need our community to sponsor these young men and women to help them afford the gear and travel costs that they will need in order to compete at the sectional and national level,” he said.
Hodges said there are four levels of sponsorship: bronze ($125), silver ($250), gold ($370), and platinum ($500). Those who sponsor the team are invited to the banquet dinner on April 30 for a chance to win $20,000.
Hodges said sponsors will get their logos on team equipment and their organization’s logos on banners at the facility. To view the full list of sponsorship receivables, please visit: https://bit.ly/3NZyj7P
All checks for donations can be made payable to the City of Anniston. For more information email hbentley@annistonal.gov or contact the Anniston Aquatic Center at 256-847-7349. The deadline for donations is April 15.