The Anniston public housing development Barber Terrace is scheduled to be demolished and reconstructed next spring, according to a representative of the company that will do the work.
Win Yerby, president of Hollyhand Development, said Tuesday that architectural plans for the 60-unit building will be finalized over the next few months, with construction starting early next year. Anniston Housing Authority director Sonny McMahand announced Monday that the authority will work with Hollyhand, a development firm based in Northport, to rebuild the 65-year-old apartment complex.
The rebuilt Barber Terrace will be more comfortable for residents, according to Yerby.
“These will be nice, modern units, with large modern floor plans and amenities,” he said.
McMahand said the state Housing Finance Authority approved $9.7 million for the project. The total budget will include tax credits, along with money from the city and the federal government’s Housing and Urban Development program.
The state Housing Finance Authority initially rejected a request for tax credits, saying in a letter April 9 that the Anniston Housing Authority had failed to “adequately demonstrate there is no PCB or lead contamination at lower depths” of soil on the site.
A later report from United Consulting, a land engineering firm in Leeds, said that testing didn’t show PCB levels above “laboratory reporting limits,” concluding that the land was fit for unrestricted residential use. The report did note low concentrations of lead on the site, below limits set by the state.
The Anniston Housing Authority successfully appealed the decision.
Residents will be moved during construction, McMahand said, though details of the relocation are still in consideration. He declined further comment. Residents were told on Friday that the project had been funded, he said.
The building averages two or three residents per unit, McMahand said, with seven units sitting empty as of Monday. Residents in good standing with their leases will have first move-in rights for the finished building. Because rent is based on income, he said, residents will spend about the same amount each month to live in the improved building.
He also said that the Housing Authority initially wanted to renovate the building rather than rebuild it, but the development company advised against it.
Yerby said updating the existing property would mean bringing it up to code, including meeting Americans with Disabilities Act and Fair Housing Act standards, an expensive investment on an outdated property.
“It makes sense on that old of a property to demolish, if you have the financing available,” Yerby said.