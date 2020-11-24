You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Bagpipes serenade Anniston woman for her 99th birthday

Juanita Comstock

Juanita Comstock of Anniston listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her 99th birthday.

The sound of bagpipes filled the crisp, fall air Tuesday afternoon at a house on Cobblestone Drive in Anniston.

The sound meant a lot to Juanita Comstock, who turns 99 on Wednesday and treasures her family’s Scottish heritage.

The bagpiper, Jon Garlick, began by playing “The High Road to Gairloch,” then played “Happy Birthday” to Comstock.

“Who is responsible for this?” she asked.

At first, Comstock said, she thought it was one of the employees at the spa where she regularly gets her hair done. But then her son, Gary, told her that her daughter-in-law, Shari, had arranged the surprise from Memphis, Tenn. 

Comstock said she’d seen nothing like it before, and likely wouldn’t ever again.

“This is the most exciting day,” she said. “I’m very emotional.”

Photo gallery: Juanita Comstock's 99th Bagpipe Birthday

Bagpiper Jon Garlick played “Happy Birthday” to Juanita Comstock of Anniston, who turns 99 on Wednesday and treasures her family’s Scottish heritage.

1 of 13

Comstock said her father emigrated to the United States from Scotland about a century ago, and she still has a picture of the ship he came on. She said he lived to be 83, stayed in good health and understood the value of hard work.

“He came to Chicago to Marshall Fields, and then he moved downstate. He wanted to buy land,” she said. “He married a girl, my mother, in south Illinois.”

Comstock said she has made three trips to Scotland and grown close to her cousins there. While some of her older cousins have died, she’s excited to talk with her younger cousins.

Garlick said Comstock’s family first reached out to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce in search of local bagpipers. The chamber then reached out to him and Sheriff Matthew Wade, though Wade was unavailable. 

“This is great fun,” Garlick said.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...