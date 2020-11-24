Bagpipes serenade Anniston woman for her 99th birthday

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
The sound of bagpipes filled the crisp, fall air Tuesday afternoon at a house on Cobblestone Drive in Anniston.
The sound meant a lot to Juanita Comstock, who turns 99 on Wednesday and treasures her family’s Scottish heritage.
The bagpiper, Jon Garlick, began by playing “The High Road to Gairloch,” then played “Happy Birthday” to Comstock.
“Who is responsible for this?” she asked.
At first, Comstock said, she thought it was one of the employees at the spa where she regularly gets her hair done. But then her son, Gary, told her that her daughter-in-law, Shari, had arranged the surprise from Memphis, Tenn.
Comstock said she’d seen nothing like it before, and likely wouldn’t ever again.
“This is the most exciting day,” she said. “I’m very emotional.”
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Juanita Comstock of Anniston listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her 99th birthday.
John Garlick play the bagpipes for 99yr old Juanita Comstock at her home in honor of her birthday. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
99yr old Juanita Comstock listens to John Garlick play the bagpipes at her home in honor of her birthday.. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Comstock said her father emigrated to the United States from Scotland about a century ago, and she still has a picture of the ship he came on. She said he lived to be 83, stayed in good health and understood the value of hard work.
“He came to Chicago to Marshall Fields, and then he moved downstate. He wanted to buy land,” she said. “He married a girl, my mother, in south Illinois.”
Comstock said she has made three trips to Scotland and grown close to her cousins there. While some of her older cousins have died, she’s excited to talk with her younger cousins.
Garlick said Comstock’s family first reached out to the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce in search of local bagpipers. The chamber then reached out to him and Sheriff Matthew Wade, though Wade was unavailable.