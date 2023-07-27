 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

‘Back to school bash’ popular with the kids

Tarrell Lyles Jr back to school shopping

Tarrell Lyles Jr., 8, is all smiles as he selects school supplies for the upcoming school year.

 By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com

At the Norwood Hodges Community Center, three social agencies sponsored a give-away event for children needing school supplies.

On Thursday, from noon until 5, about a dozen participating groups joined in the effort. The parents and children also received free hotdogs, drinks and snacks. The sponsors were the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the Parents as Teachers program and Child Care Central of Talladega.

Mandy Hayes Back to school shopping

Mandy Hayes of United Way instructs children at ASAP’s Back-to-school Bash. United Way offers several programs to help parents and children.
Roman Mosley and Bryson Gaines Back to school shopping

Two four-year-olds get ready for preschool. From left are Roman Mosley and Bryson Gaines. Mary Heard is Bryson’s grandmother and Roman’s great-grandmother.
Vanesa Wood Back to school shopping

Vanesa Wood works for the Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program out of Auburn University. She was giving away school supplies to help parents. The program offers six classes to teach parents and new and pregnant mothers how to keep their children healthy through the foods they eat. After the class, the parents can receive a stroller, a car seat, diapers and other supplies they need for their children.

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 