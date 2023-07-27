‘Back to school bash’ popular with the kids

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Vanesa Wood works for the Expanded Food & Nutrition Education Program out of Auburn University. She was giving away school supplies to help parents. The program offers six classes to teach parents and new and pregnant mothers how to keep their children healthy through the foods they eat. After the class, the parents can receive a stroller, a car seat, diapers and other supplies they need for their children.
At the Norwood Hodges Community Center, three social agencies sponsored a give-away event for children needing school supplies.
On Thursday, from noon until 5, about a dozen participating groups joined in the effort. The parents and children also received free hotdogs, drinks and snacks. The sponsors were the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention, the Parents as Teachers program and Child Care Central of Talladega.