The friends of Louie Crew Clay remember him as kind, modest and brilliant — a heroic figure within both the Episcopal Church and gay America.
“I want to help people understand that Anniston produced a saint,” said Bruce Garner, a board member of Integrity USA, an organization founded by Clay in the 1970s. “That’s the regard with which he was held in the Episcopal Church.”
Clay — born Erman Louie Crew in Anniston in 1936 — died peacefully Nov. 27 at 82 years old, according to an obituary the Episcopal News Service published Monday. Clay was with his husband, Ernest, when he died. The couple would have been married 45 years in February; they legally married in 2013. He was a fellow for the National Endowment of the Humanities three times by 1981.
Clay spent his life teaching English and in service to the church. He traveled the world, using his English degree as a passport to teach in England and China and Hong Kong. His native South did not accept openly gay men in the 1950s; he told a Star reporter in 2016 that he “felt excluded from God’s love” because interpretations of the Bible had been mostly made by “heterosexuals who had never challenged to question those things.” Clay spent his early life avoiding the acknowledgement of his feelings to remain integrated with his church.
He had always been deeply religious, so when he settled with Ernest in San Francisco in the 1970s, he called what seemed to be the most liberal Episcopal church in town to try to connect with other gay and lesbian church members. The church staff simply laughed, he told The Star.
The incident drove him to found Integrity USA, which is now a nationwide organization with branches in each state that works to integrate LGBT+ Episcopalians.
“The person I’m married to is transgender, and when she came out we were in a church and it was very difficult for us,” said Kay Riggle, the organization’s vice president of local affairs. “Someone suggested we get in touch with Integrity. We didn’t know anything about it.”
After they reached out, someone called the couple every week to check in and make sure they were OK, Riggle said.
“I think that’s the kind of connection and care we want to be associated with,” she said, “ and I think that’s what Louie exemplifies.”
Garner said that conditions in the church have improved for LGBT+ people since the organization was founded, though total acceptance hasn’t happened yet. Some bishops in the church have resisted changes like the 2015 allowance of same-sex marriages, Garner said. When the prayer books are next revised, though, he said, liturgies for same-sex couples are going in.
That year Clay was recognized by the church’s House of Deputies with a medal for his work pushing the church to be more inclusive. Garner also credited Clay with helping bring people together in the church.
“Once you begin to see people as children of God and not an issue, then you make progress,” he said. “Louie was our chief witness to the power of Jesus Christ in his life as a gay man.”