Audience hears progress report on Anniston comprehensive plan

An enthusiastic crowd received a progress report Thursday night at the Anniston City Meeting Center on a comprehensive plan for Anniston’s future development.
Elements of the plan touch on municipal infrastructure, housing, cultural resources and several other elements that help determine the quality of life Anniston residents and visitors enjoy.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper welcomed everyone to the presentation.
“I’m thankful for the work that has already been done and certainly thankful for the Walker Collaborative and his partners, the planning commission and the steering committee, great work has been done so far,” Draper said.
“Tonight we’re introducing the draft of the plan. We appreciate the input you’ve already given in the visioning sessions. Some of those comments were incorporated in the revised draft, it’s been very helpful in the formation of this draft,” the mayor said.
“This is our plan, and we all need to be a part of it, so your comments are not only welcome but frankly they are essential to the process,” he said.
Announced last summer, the comprehensive plan is expected to serve as a policy instrument for the city’s decisions on regulations, funding and long-range goals. The plan will guide decisions on recreation and economic development for many years to come.
The colorful 244-page document was put together by the Walker Collaborative with input from the public, the Anniston City Council, the Anniston Planning Commission, the project steering committee, city staff and sub-consultants.
The plan can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3jQMGNW
The mayor said the next step in the process is for the Planning Commission and the city council to hold public hearings about the plan.
“First the Planning Commission will adopt a plan, they will present it to the City Council for its review and its ultimate adoption because the City Council has the ultimate legal responsibility for the adoption of the plan,” Draper said.
“This plan is so important, not only for economic development, for quality of life, for increasing our opportunities for grant funding but perhaps even more importantly it’s a collective statement of who we are and what we want Anniston to be,” Draper said.
Phil Walker of the Walker Collaborative, accompanied at the meeting by other planning experts, talked about the work his company has done so far. Walker said the comprehensive plan is a roadmap for the growth and development of the community.
“It answers four key questions: Where are we now, where are we headed and where do we want to go and how do we get there. How do you get there is the real meat of the plan and particularly the implementation,” Walker said.
Some of the proposed road and street improvements of the plan include:
— Roundabout installation - Bynum-Leatherwood Road at Old Gadsden Highway
— Resurfacing Eulaton Gate Road
— Access management on US 431
— Traffic signal upgrades on SR-202 at N. Hunter Street
— Traffic signal upgrades on SR-21 at Baltzell Gate Road
— Resurfacing U.S. 78
— Four-lane Bynum-Leatherwood Road
— Four-lane Choccolocco Road
— Upgrade traffic signal at SR-21 at Lenlock Lane
— Bridge replacement on 64th Street
Other recommendations concerned stormwater flooding, a perennial problem for some Anniston property owners. Those ideas included:
— A continuing program of drainage maintenance, to include pipe cleaning, debris removal, and inlet cleaning.
— A program to increase stormwater detention.
— Review of drainage and detention design standards.
— Review stormwater ordinances for development to better address impacts.
— Eliminate concrete drainage ditches to a more natural stream setting to naturally filter the storm water and to slow the water down.
The panel discussed recommendations for the downtown area, housing, economic development and myriad other proposed improvements to make Anniston a better place to call home.
After the presentation was over the floor was open to questions from the public.
Anniston resident Glen Ray complimented the panel on the presentation but said the plan was akin to plans discussed in previous years that never came to fruition.
“It’s time to stop talking and start implementing it into place,” Ray said.
Anniston City Councilman Demetric “DD” Roberts said the plan will only work if the community gets behind it along with some lessons of the past.
“Let’s be honest, because of dishonesty that has happened in Anniston, we’ve gone away from trusting the officials,” Roberts said.
Roberts thanked the citizens who participated in the formation of the comprehensive plan but cautioned people to not take to heart what naysayers conjure up.
“If we keep saying what’s not going to work we’ll never know what we can accomplish,” Roberts said.
Anniston resident John Squires said he read the 244-page comprehensive plan twice and asked why there was no mention of any projected costs involved with the recommendations.
The panelists said that because the cost of engineering on individual projects is not knowable at this stage, no dollar figure could be attached to them.
Russell DeAnna, who lives in downtown Anniston, told the panel he was disappointed at the turnout for the presentation.
“When you live in the suburbs you don’t necessarily have an interest in what’s happening in your city because you’re life is dependent on housing prices. When you live in the city the quality of life depends on how many buildings are occupied, how many people are there, how many restaurants, so it’s a big deal,” DeAnna said.
After the meeting DeAnna said he had a concern about the proposal to extend the Chief Ladiga Trail to Oxford. That proposal came out of one of the earlier public comprehensive plan meetings last year.
“I don’t like some of the ideas about extending the bike trail to Oxford because if the terminal is at the Amtrak station on 4th Street in Anniston, why extend it to Oxford because now the terminal is down there and they’re gonna get the bikers at the end,” DeAnna said.