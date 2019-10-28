A judge on Monday heard from prosecutors and a defense attorney regarding several motions filed on behalf of a man charged in the 2012 slaying of an Anniston woman.
Prosecutor Joe Willoughby and defense attorney Greg Varner both asked Circuit Judge Bud Turner on Monday morning to decide whether he would dismiss the indictment of Kenyata Burton, 43.
Defense attorneys asked in February that Turner dismiss a 2015 capital murder indictment against Burton, arguing that prosecutors did not appeal a judge’s earlier decision to dismiss the case.
Burton was initially charged in July 2013 with murder in the death of 24-year-old Daquireia Royal, whose body was found in April 2012 in her Constantine Homes apartment with a single gunshot wound in her head.
Royal was a sergeant with the Alabama National Guard’s 167th Forward Support Company in Oxford.
Burton was the third person to be charged in Royal’s death. Kenmonte Winsley was charged with murder in April 2012, pleaded guilty two years later and was sentenced to two decades in prison. Demontae Jones charged with murder in November 2012 and released from jail on bond in 2013.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell in May 2014 dismissed Burton’s murder charge, saying that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to bring him to trial.
Burton was arrested again in September 2015 and charged with capital murder in connection with Royal’s death. Calhoun County District Attorney McVeigh told The Star in 2015 that Burton’s second arrest came after prosecutors, Anniston police and the now-disbanded advocacy group Justice and Civil Rights Initiative worked together to find more evidence in the case.
Varner asked Turner on Monday to make a second ruling in a two-part motion that requested the testimony of Carlette Weaver, both in and out of court, be thrown out and not used at trial.
Varner said Turner expressly ruled to suppress the testimony outside of court, but his ruling didn’t specifically suppress Weaver’s testimony in court.
However, Turner wrote in a ruling in June that Weaver should be prohibited from testifying about any pre-trial identification of Burton because any in-court identifications could be based on earlier, “unduly suggestive identifications,” and the “suggestive nature of courtroom confrontations.”
Burton’s former attorneys, Bill and Will Broome, asked in 2017 that Weaver’s testimony be suppressed, arguing that Justice and Civil Rights initiative founder Ed Moore III swayed Weaver’s testimony by showing her a lineup of four individuals and telling her that they “probably killed Ms. Royal.”
Prosecutor Joe Willoughby said Monday that he can’t recall that Weaver ever testified in court, and that prosecutors would like to see if she could identify Burton without her testimony being based on the photo lineup.
Burton remained in jail Monday with no bond set. Because Burton was charged with a capital offense, he could be sentenced to death if convicted.