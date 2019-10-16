A judge on Wednesday heard arguments on several motions filed concerning the resentencing of a man convicted in 1999 of a capital murder committed the previous year.
Resentencing of Gregory Renard Wynn, 38, has come before a Calhoun County court due to a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the severity of sentences handed down to young offenders. Wynn was 17 when he was charged.
His defense attorneys argued with prosecutors about whether Wynn should be barred from a life sentence without parole due to his age when the crime was committed and whether a judge should consider Wynn’s ability to be rehabilitated.
A jury in 1999 found Wynn guilty of four counts of capital murder in the death of 33-year-old Denise Bliss the year before. Wynn was sentenced to death after his conviction.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell told defense attorneys and prosecutors Wednesday to expect a ruling on all of the discussed motions by the end of next week.
Police told the Star in 1998 the body of Bliss, a manager at a Hardee’s on McClellan Boulevard, was found beaten to death in a freezer at the restaurant. Police charged 17-year-old Wynn with her death nearly a week after.
In 2005, the United States Supreme Court ruled sentencing defendants who were juveniles during the time of their offense to death was unconstitutional. A judge resentenced Wynn to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2006.
In 2016, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a new sentencing hearing for Wynn after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences without parole were unconstitutional for juveniles and determined in 2016 that the ruling could be applied retroactively.
Defense attorney Ryan Primerano argued that Wynn should be barred from receiving a life sentence without parole because his initial indictment failed to allege that he was incapable of reforming.
Polly Kenny, a prosecutor with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, argued that Wynn committed a brutal murder and the court is not looking to determine his guilt or innocence. She said prosecutors are not burdened with proving whether Wynn is incorrigible, and an indictment does not have to discuss it.
Defense attorney Patrick Mulvaney argued that a grand jury should prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Wynn is incorrigible before sentencing him to life without parole. He said the 2012 Supreme Court ruling barred a life sentence without parole for a juvenile offender, excluding those who are beyond rehabilitation.
According to Mulvaney, the state has the burden of proving incorrigibility to a jury.
Kenny responded that the ruling referenced that a judge would be doing the sentencing, not a jury.
She also said proving an offender’s incorrigibility is not one of the factors listed in the ruling for the judge’s consideration.
Mulvaney said sentencing a juvenile to life in prison without parole is moving away from the nation’s evolving decency standards. He presented a poster showing the decline of life-without-parole sentences throughout the nation over the past 15 years.
If the court were to erroneously rule to uphold Wynn’s current sentence, Mulvaney said, nothing could be done to rectify that. However, Mulvaney said, if the court were to grant Wynn parole, a parole board would be able to determine whether Wynn would be released.
Howell said he has more confidence in himself making rulings on Wynn’s potential release than a three-person parole board, which may have no judges or lawyers on it, after a brief parole hearing.
Mulvaney said a parole board would be able to assess whether Wynn had been successfully rehabilitated. Howell said he had been familiar with the case for nearly two decades.
Kenny argued that it is lawful in the state to sentence a juvenile offender to life without parole. According to Kenny, new laws can’t be established based on impassioned pleas or probability ratios.
Defense attorneys also asked that Howell apply heightened legal standards during Wynn’s sentencing hearing, meaning the court should resolve all questions about proper sentencing procedures and resolve all doubt in favor of granting Wynn parole.
Kenny said applying standards beyond what is required by law is to add to an already well-established legal procedure. According to Kenny, the state asked the court to “simply follow the letter of the law.”
Howell promised Wynn and his defense attorneys that he will follow the law given to him by the U.S. and the state during the sentencing hearing.
“I don’t relish the thought of having to redo a hearing,” Howell said. “I want to do it right the first time.”
Howell said Wynn’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10, but he may have to reschedule it due to a conflict.