A judge on Tuesday heard arguments over whether the Calhoun County Emergency Management Communications District and one of its dispatchers should be dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the husband of a woman who died in 2016.
Attorneys asked Circuit Judge Bud Turner to determine whether the district and Donna Williamson, who was a dispatcher with the district, were liable for the death of 63-year-old Charlotte Ellswick, of Anniston.
Ellswick’s husband, Walter Ellswick, initially filed the suit in December 2016 against Anniston Emergency Medical Services and Calhoun County Emergency Management Communications District, claiming he had called 911 numerous times and medics had failed to arrive nearly 45 minutes after his first call while his wife was having a heart attack.
In an amended complaint filed months later, Ellswick claimed Williamson called Anniston police to his home on First Street, nearly 5 miles from Anniston EMS’ headquarters, after he called 911 the second time and demanded that a first responder “get your ass down here,” as his wife’s condition deteriorated.
Ellswick wrote that Williamson made no effort to determine whether the scene was safe for medics before they arrived, prompting them to not enter the home until police got there, and falsely told Ellswick that an ambulance was en route.
Ellswick claimed medics were parked outside, unbeknownst to him, but did not enter the home until after police arrived. While medics were outside, Ellsworth claimed, he had to perform CPR on his wife by himself after she stopped breathing.
William Motlow, attorney for the Calhoun County Emergency Communications District, filed a motion in August asking that the district and Williamson be dismissed from the suit.
Motlow argued in court that Williamson was acting in the line and scope of her duties as a dispatcher and that the district is immune from civil prosecution, according to a 2018 Alabama Supreme Court ruling.
Motlow also argued that, in the amended complaint, Ellswick did not directly accuse Williamson of “willful or wanton misconduct.”
Bruce Downey, Ellswick’s attorney, said the United States Court of Appeals remanded and vacated that ruling earlier this year.
Downey argued that Williamson’s actions that night showed an indifference and callousness to human life.
According to Downey, Ellswick called 911 numerous times in a panicked state. While Ellsworth did use swear words during the calls, Downey said, he did not threaten anyone or give any reason that coming to his home would be dangerous to medics.
Turner told both attorneys to expect a ruling soon.
An attempt to reach Williamson on Tuesday afternoon was unsuccessful.
Motlow declined to give additional comments on the hearing. Downey referred to the case as a “very serious case,” but also declined to give additional comment.