At least four lined up for Anniston mayoral run as qualifying approaches

Qualifying for city elections is still nearly a week away, but candidates are already lining up to run for mayor of Anniston.
Records from the Calhoun County probate office show that three people have filed the paperwork needed to raise campaign funds to run for Anniston's top slot, while a fourth candidate said he intends to file that paperwork soon.
Mayor Jack Draper is seeking re-election. Current Ward 2 City Councilman David Reddick has begun raising money for a mayoral run. Anthony Clay Gregory, a newcomer to politics, last month filed the paperwork needed to form a campaign fundraising committee. And Bob Folsom, who ran for mayor in 2016, said he intends to run for the office as well.
Those candidacies come as many Alabama cities prepare for municipal election season, a whirlwind of process — at least, compared to the pace of state and city elections.
Qualifying for city offices begins next Tuesday and ends two weeks later, July 21. A little more than a month later, Aug. 25, voters go to the polls.
Draper, the current Anniston mayor, confirmed Wednesday by text message that he will run and expects to file for re-election on the first day of qualifying.
Draper was out of town Wednesday, but in a Tuesday appearance at the Chamber of Commerce's "state of the cities" meeting, he highlighted the city's largest ongoing projects: a new federal courthouse under construction downtown and the legal groundwork for an extension of the Chief Ladiga Trail further into Anniston, a project he said could be ready for groundbreaking early next year.
Reddick, the current Ward 2 councilman, said he's running in order to break the 3-2 pattern in council voting. Council members are elected from four wards, with the mayor elected at large. Reddick and Ward 3 Councilman Ben Little often find themselves in a two-vote minority, and Reddick said he wants to move the majority in their favor.
Reddick said he has yet to decide who he'll support in a run for the Ward 2 seat, saying his support will go to "whoever believes in the Ward 2 action plan." Reddick has long sought support for a renovation plan that would, among other things, add an artificial lake to the park in Randolph Park.
"My main message is that it's time to clean the city up," he said. "We've had the same social structure for 40 years and it's time to change things."
Anthony Gregory, a Ward 4 resident who works for the radio station KISS FM in Birmingham, is in his first run for public office. He said he wants to unify the city, citing the proposal last year by some Ward 4 residents to de-annex from the city.
"I'm empathetic with those who reached the breaking point," Gregory said. "But I would beseech them to give faith a try, give love a try.”
Unifying the city is also a campaign theme for Bob Folsom, a retired banker and practicing lawyer who lost to Draper in a runoff for the mayor's seat in 2016. Folsom said he believes the politics of the city is too divisive.
"We need to have people come together," he said. "We can't have all these 3-2 votes." Folsom said he'd work to seek consensus before votes are held.
Folsom in 2016 filed to run on the last day of qualifying, and it's likely the field of candidates will grow significantly by July 21. The race drew five candidates in 2016 and 11 in 2012.
Candidates for mayor or council can file to run beginning Tuesday at the city clerk's office in City Hall in The Anniston Star’s building on McClellan Boulevard. Candidates in other cities can file with their city clerks.
City Clerk Skyler Bass said candidates will also need to file statements of economic interest with the state, which can be done online.