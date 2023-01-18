Assistant finance director is nudged up a notch

The Anniston City Council chose from its existing employee roster Tuesday night to fill the city’s finance director position.
In a unanimous vote Jessica Leonard was approved to succeed Julie Borrelli, who recently resigned to pursue a legal career.
Leonard, 37, a Anniston native, began her employment with the city in 2019 as an accountant and was promoted to assistant finance director in November 2021.
“It’s a blessing,” Leonard said when asked what she thought of her promotion.
Leonard graduated from Anniston High School in 2004 and was the salutatorian of her class, earning an advanced academic diploma with a technical endorsement.
She received a bachelor's degree in accounting from Jacksonville State University in 2009 and later graduated from Stetson University in 2013, earning a masters degree in accounting.
Leonard said her goals include fostering confidence.
“I want to update some of our programs that are outdated, and I also want to fulfill my position and hopefully I can bring more trust out of our community in the city of Anniston. I just want to serve my purpose while I’m in this position,” she said.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said Leonard has done a fantastic job so far for the Model City.
“Jessica is an Annistonian and loves the city, she’s well respected at City Hall and Mr. Folks could not have made a better choice and I’m very proud to be confirming her tonight,” the mayor said before the council meeting.
During the vote to confirm Leonard, Councilwoman Ciara Smith mentioned that Leonard will be the first African American finance director for the city.
Smith said she is proud of Leonard.
“We’re keeping it in the family,” Smith said.
During a work session that preceded the formal meeting the council discussed a Monday night shooting in Anniston that claimed two lives.
Councilwoman Smith put the ultimate blame on the shoulders of the parents.
“Parents, be parents, my goodness… we as a city are not responsible for raising people’s children, we have got to start holding, not only ourselves accountable as leaders but parents accountable for the children that they are raising who are putting themselves in positions like this,” Smith said, “I said it on Facebook today and I’ll say it again, we keep falling into the trap, our young men are literally set up at this point to either spend life in prison or be six feet under.”
Smith said that in the past, local leaders along with pastors would “take hold” of the community.
“But times have changed, it’s going to take parents,” Smith said.
The council recognized two championship Anniston youth football teams at the beginning of the formal meeting. Coaches, parents and team members wearing their jerseys filled council chambers and posed for photographs.
The “C” team consisted of players ages 5-7 who had an undefeated season and only allowed 10 points the entire season.
The “A” team consisted of players ages 10-12 who also accomplished an undefeated season and only allowed eight points during the season.
The council all heaped accolades on the pigskin participants, their parents and coaches.
The council unanimously passed its consent agenda that included:
— Approving a resolution authorizing the finance director to write off account receivables for certain household refuse collection charges.
— Approving a retail beer and retail table wine (off premises only) alcohol license to Radiant Food Store — SAMCO — located at 111 Old Gadsden Highway.
— Approved a bid for grass cutting and lot cleanup of 21 lots to Wendy Thornton in the amount of $2,850.
— Approved the city manager to execute an agreement with Chambless King Architects for renovations of the 1129 Noble Street Historic Courthouse that will eventually be Anniston City Hall.