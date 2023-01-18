 Skip to main content
Assistant finance director is nudged up a notch

Anniston City Council hires Jessica Leonard to succeed Julie Borrelli

Jessica Leonard

Jessica Leonard, new finance director for City of Anniston. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston City Council chose from its existing employee roster Tuesday night to fill the city’s finance director position.

In a unanimous vote Jessica Leonard was approved to succeed Julie Borrelli, who recently resigned to pursue a legal career. 

