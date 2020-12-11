As virus blossoms, churches ponder Christmas changes

There isn’t a lot of singing at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville these days.
A typical service draws 15 to 20 people, said the Rev. Robert Fowler, rector at the church. The church is big enough to hold that many people in socially distanced, marked-off seats. Everyone wears a mask — even Fowler, who’s already had COVID. The organ typically plays unaccompanied by human voices.
Christmas, Fowler said, is going to be difficult.
“It’s a tough time, and the word I use a lot is ‘muted,’” Fowler said. “It’s a muted type of worship. We’re not touching each other or coming close.”
As coronavirus flourishes in Calhoun County and across the country, church leaders face a tough decision: whether and how to alter their services to meet the challenge of the pandemic. It’s a choice made tougher by the coming of Christmas, typically a time when church attendance peaks.
Anniston First United Methodist Church officials announced via Facebook this week they were moving to online-only services on Dec. 27 and the first two Sundays in January. In an email, Rev. Tammy Jackson said the move is based on the idea that some congregants will likely be exposed to the virus over the holiday, and will need to stay away from others after that exposure.
“This virus demands that we take the danger seriously,” Jackson wrote. “Our proactive decision about after Christmas is because we love one another and our community.”
In their announcement of the change, Jackson and other First United Methodist leaders cited recent local coronavirus infection numbers, and those numbers are grim.
According to the Alabama Department of Health, Calhoun County now averages about 100 new COVID cases per day, roughly twice the rate of spread during the summer surge that strained the capabilities of hospitals.
In Calhoun County, 58 people were hospitalized Friday with coronavirus, according to figures released by the local Emergency Management Agency. That’s near the county’s summertime peak.
Across the state, more than 2,100 COVID patients lie in hospital beds, far beyond the levels the state saw in the summer.
In a Zoom conference call with reporters Friday, doctors from the University of Alabama Birmingham said they expect the surge to continue through Christmas, and they urged Alabama residents to avoid Christmas parties and holiday get-togethers with people who aren’t already living in the same house.
“I’m going to ask you this: treat everyone you know like they have COVID-19,” said Dr. Sarah Nafziger, co-chair of UAB’s emergency management committee.
Rev. Laura Hutchinson of First Christian Church in Anniston said the December surge so far hasn’t made a major change in services, largely because the church has been meeting only online and in drive-in services since October.
“The surge wasn’t affecting us at all, because we were already behaving as if everyone was at risk,” she said.
Concern about the virus was one factor in that decision, she said. Hutchinson also said that leaders in the congregation felt they shouldn’t hold in-person services that would leave out people who couldn’t attend due to underlying medical conditions.
“Our council is unified by the idea that if everybody can’t come safely, then no one does,” she said.
Services are now held in the parking lot, and instead of its traditional Chrismon tree — a Christmas tree decorated only with religious symbols —the church has instead decorated a bush outdoors with handmade white and gold Chrismon ornaments.
On Christmas Eve, Hutchinson said, worshipers will come out of their cars to light candles, but it will still be a parking-lot service.
At St. Luke’s, Fowler said in-person services have been going on in their current form since early autumn, a resumption that was delayed by a few weeks after Fowler himself caught the virus. He said he has come through the virus fine.
“Even though it’s been a couple of months, I don’t have the stamina level I had before,” he said. Fowler wears a mask while preaching, he said, to set an example.
He said St. Luke’s typically draws 85 to 90 worshipers on Christmas Eve, with two services held. The church will add a third service this year, which should help keep the crowds to a size that allows social distancing.
So far, more than 7,000 people in Calhoun County have had or now have the virus — about one in every 16 residents. Both Hutchinson and Fowler say they are hearing more and more stories about infections among people they know.
Hutchinson said she is feeling optimistic about the arrival of a vaccine. She said she’d love to be able to hold a normal church service by Easter — to make up for the unusual Easter of 2020 — but she said she can wait as long as it takes.
“This will pass,” she said.