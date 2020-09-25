As runoff approaches, Anniston candidates sharpen positions

When Jack Draper and David Reddick talk to voters, they hear much the same set of concerns for the city of Anniston.
“People are interested in moving Anniston forward,” said Draper, the city’s mayor. “They want unity.”
“The city as a whole is looking for togetherness,” said Reddick, now a city councilman, who is running against Draper for the mayor’s seat.
Come Oct. 6, voters are going to be a lot more explicit about what they want for the city. That’s the day Reddick and Draper face off in a runoff election for mayor. Three of Anniston’s four council seats are also up for grabs in the runoff. That leaves the candidates less than two weeks to make their case — and to remind people there is a city election at all.
“A lot of people don’t even know about the runoff date on Oct. 6,” said Councilman Ben Little, who represents Council Ward 3.
Ward 3 race closely watched
The Ward 3 race may be the year’s most closely watched contest, thanks largely to Little’s contrarian reputation. He is typically the odd man out in 4-1 council votes, and at one point opted out of the council meeting’s prayer and Pledge of Allegiance to protest a council censure over his travel spending. (Little, a retired Army sergeant, did his own private prayer and pledge before those meetings.)
Little’s stance on some local issues — such as the now-abandoned plan for a homeless shelter on Leighton Avenue — has likely earned him some loyal allies in Ward 3 as well.
Those allies weren’t enough to keep him out of a runoff, though. Ciara Smith, a 21-year-old newcomer who campaigned in part on ending infighting on the council, picked up 47 percent of the vote on Aug. 25. A month later, Smith says the voters she encounters seem most concerned about the character of the candidates.
“Now that there aren’t as many candidates, people are starting to take a closer look,” she said. “They want to know about my character and my background.”
Little, meanwhile, has been telling voters about the council’s move earlier this week to approve a 2021 budget — a spending plan that includes $1.7 million in infrastructure projects paid for by money the city will gain from refinancing a bond.
The budget includes money for emergency home repairs, building pads for two proposed economic development sites in Ward 3 and seed money for a proposed museum in honor of former U.S. Surgeon General David Satcher, who grew up in Anniston. These are all things Little has campaigned for in recent years.
“That’s not pie in the sky or someone coming at you in a dream,” Little said.
At a candidate forum in August, Little proposed holding a referendum on new buildings to house schools in the Anniston school system — an idea he later broached in council meetings, though it hasn’t come to a vote in the council.
“We’re waiting on the schools to request it,” Little said. The Anniston school board held a work session on school consolidation earlier this month, but the matter was little discussed.
Smith said she’s glad the ward is getting new infrastructure improvements, and she said she’s not opposed to the school plan.
“I’ll be honest,” she said. “I think Ben’s idea about a new school is a good one. I don’t think it, by itself, will fix all our problems.”
Seeking solutions in mayor’s race
The city's new budget also includes money for park renovation and retention ponds in the Randolph Park neighborhood — projects that Ward 2 councilman and mayoral candidate Reddick has sought for some time.
“People have been waiting for this for years,” Reddick said.
As councilman, Reddick developed a reputation as a fierce advocate for projects in his ward. He says that's not inconsistent with his stance on the mayoral campaign trail of city unity and fairness for all four wards.
Reddick says that for the past two terms, mayors have been able to count on a 3-2 vote for their positions on the council — a majority that, according to Reddick, often leaves behind Wards 2 and 3.
“What has this supermajority done for the city as a whole?” Reddick asked.
Draper, who was elected mayor in 2016, has campaigned largely on the city's drop in crime. Anniston for years had some of the highest per-capita rates of crime in the state, though Anniston police earlier this year reported a 60 percent drop in crime in the city. City officials have attributed that drop to the city's participation in partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice that has federal agents and prosecutors working to identify people responsible for a disproportionate number of crimes and put them behind bars.
“These are multiple law enforcement agencies working to take high-level drug dealers off the streets,” Draper said.
The program has seen little direct pushback from the public, even in a year when protests against police brutality and over-incarceration are common. Reddick on Friday said the new law enforcement push could be locking up people whom the system should be helping to reform and get back on their feet.
Draper said the people picked up in the program are largely “alpha” drug dealers who don't fit that description.
Less fighting in Ward 2
In the ward that Reddick now represents, two relative political newcomers are getting their own view of what constituents want. Candidate Demetric Roberts says Ward 2 residents have been asking him to help with a simple problem: too few streetlights.
“If someone were to commit a crime at night, they could be wearing a bright banana-yellow suit and they could just run away without being seen,” he said.
He said more street lights would reduce crime and make city streets a lot less dangerous. Even so, he said, people are just as concerned about the past tone of the City Council and its reputation for disputes.
“I'm not about all this fighting, and all the loud talking,” Roberts said.
There's generally been little fighting in the Ward 2 race. Roberts and opponent Dann Douglas Huguley have each said they are trying to promote their own candidacy, not critique someone else's. On the campaign trail, Huguley has advocated for more job-training programs in the city's schools.
Huguley said he hears older Annistonians saying young people simply don't want to go into trades that require them to work with their hands. He said he doesn't believe that's true. The problem, he said, is that there are too few places to learn those trades.
"My main concern is the children," he said. "Everything will fall into place after that."
Ward 1 race gears up
Incumbent Ward 1 Councilman Jay Jenkins said his campaign will soon become a lot more visible. He said he'll soon begin running ads explaining what the council has accomplished while he has been in office.
“This really goes against my character,” he said. “I'm not a headline-grabber.”
Jenkins said those accomplishments include new mountain biking and horse trails at McClellan, a new housing development underway in Golden Springs and progress on the new federal courthouse, now under construction downtown.
Jenkins faces Ward 1 resident Angela Fears in the runoff. In debates last month, Fears was quick to point out Jenkins' arrest last year on an ethics charge.
When the council agreed to give up its old City Hall for use as a site for the new federal courthouse, Jenkins was among the council members who voted to lease office space in the Anniston Star building for use as a temporary city hall. Jenkins' wife works for The Star. Jenkins was arrested on an ethics charge related to that vote last year, though no trial date has been set. Jenkins on Friday said he didn't profit from the vote and the Star's building was cheaper than other lease options.
“I stand by my decision-making,” he said Friday. “I saved the city half-a-million dollars over a four-year period.”
Attempts to reach Fears for comment were unsuccessful.