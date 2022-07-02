Art a positive channel for expression for Johnny Curry

“Just because I'm tall and black, people assume I can play basketball,” Johnny “JP” Curry said with a laugh and a shrug. “I'm uncoordinated. I can’t dribble a bit.”
Instead, dried clay dust coating his fingers gives a better idea of what the 47-year-old Riverside man can do.
“I do African American art. I make masks. I paint — I use acrylic paints. Oils, I’m not that good,” Curry said. “My artwork is abstract. I like to call it fantasy abstract because I use my imagination, but all abstract is,” he said.
Interviewed recently at his workbench at Trinity Ceramics, a downtown Anniston studio and sales outlet for that form of art, Curry talked about one particular painting stored upstairs in the old building.
Resting on an easel near other examples of his work, the piece depicts two children rummaging through a refrigerator in dim light. Curry said the concept for the painting came from his own experience with his two nieces. He said the girls were staying with him one night when he kept hearing a scrambling noise. He drummed his fingers on the table to demonstrate. He walked into the kitchen to find his nieces, who were supposed to be in bed, getting a midnight snack.
Curry began to laugh and said, “it came to me that that’s what mice do.”
Most of Curry’s work he said comes from life experiences, but mostly he just wants to spread the joy of art to others.
“I’m just trying to open up a genre or medium for a space in Anniston because this place is growing,” Curry said.
Curry said he felt it was important to encourage other Black people, especially young people, to explore artistic avenues because “it’s a way out.”
“It’s a place to put all that anger into something that’s positive,” Curry said. “For me, that’s how I got into it.”
“When I do my art, it’s my way of expressing myself, my own individuality,” Curry continued. “No one else can take that away from me. And when young people get to know that and get to have some sort of confidence in themselves, I think that’s what a lot of them are missing.”
Curry, a Navy veteran, has two children, Chi'Anna Janee Green, 27, and Nykia Cashmere Curry, 12. A third daughter, Aaiah Bonner, was killed in a car accident a decade ago, when she was 16. Curry said suffering the loss of a child was something no parent should experience, and that he put his faith in God and his art to overcome that.
Putting paint to paper — no digital stuff — or making masks and ceramic pots allows him to create something out of nothing, and that’s what pulls him to the craft.
“It’s the joy of the creation. It’s the journey. When I sit there and have a blank canvas and I bring life to that canvas,” Curry said.
Though Curry has had a love for art since preschool, he said he “really honed” his craft at Talladega College, where he graduated in 2010. For the last four years Curry has worked to get his work exhibited in public spaces, first showing in Gadsden in February.
“I wasn’t top billing. I was just the opening,” Curry said. “This one at the library, I’m top. My name is there at the top.”
Curry’s next goal was to be exhibited at the art gallery upstairs at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County. He had seen another artist’s work there, and it gave him the idea that he could do a show there himself.
“I thought to myself, I could do better,” Curry said with a laugh.
Library director Teresa Kiser was happy to oblige, he said. Kiser said one of Curry’s ceramic masks has already sold.
The library is always looking for artists to feature of all art types as long as it meets a certain criteria and “will hang,” Kiser said. With a lineup of photography, drawings, and a quilt showing, Kiser said the library keeps exhibits going at all times.
Curry’s showcase, Beyond Limitations, will remain in the library showcase all summer, until August 28. His work can be viewed at Trinity Ceramics any time — “Johnny is now a part of our family,” said Trinity owner Carla Reynolds — and he is hoping to speak with the owners about art classes he’d like to host soon.