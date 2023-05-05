Arrests made in missing DeAngelo Allen case

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
American Red Cross staff member Adisa Pruitt learned that her son, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen (shown in the photo frames), was missing while she was in Florida working on the disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Photographed here, Pruitt stands with two of Allen’s brothers, Deonta Allen (left) and Tajee Stanford.
Anniston police have arrested and charged two people with murder in connection with the disappearance of missing Anniston man, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen.
Nearly eight months after the disappearance of Allen, Gavin Snider, 25, and Keither Snider, 50, were arrested and taken into custody Friday. Both individuals were charged with murder and are being held in the Calhoun County Jail.
“Recent information led to new developments that enabled us to execute search warrants and secure arrest warrants,” Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles told an Anniston Star reporter.
The news release states that APD were assisted in what is being considered an active investigation by the 7th Judicial Major Crimes Unit and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.
The 31-year-old Allen was last seen on Sept. 21 when he went missing from the 1000 block of Old Coldwater Road.
At the beginning of the year, Allen’s disappearance was officially classified as “involuntary” by police. Friday was the first public announcement by police that the case is classified as a homicide.
“The people that murdered my son have been charged. Thanks to Aniyah's law they will not get out,” Allen’s mother, Adisa Pruitt stated in a social media post.
News of the arrests erupted over social media just minutes after an announcement by police was made with over 700 shares in less than an hour.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
"If you have any information on this case please call APD investigations at 256-240-4075," Bowles said.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.