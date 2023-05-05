 Skip to main content
Arrests made in missing DeAngelo Allen case

Anniston police have arrested and charged two people with murder in connection with the disappearance of missing Anniston man, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen. 

Nearly eight months after the disappearance of Allen, Gavin Snider, 25, and Keither Snider, 50, were arrested and taken into custody Friday. Both individuals were charged with murder and are being held in the Calhoun County Jail. 

Glum family

American Red Cross staff member Adisa Pruitt learned that her son, DeAngelo “Dee” Allen (shown in the photo frames), was missing while she was in Florida working on the disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Ian. Photographed here, Pruitt stands with two of Allen’s brothers, Deonta Allen (left) and Tajee Stanford.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.