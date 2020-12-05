Army veteran gets renovated Habitat for Humanity home

After 66 years, Army veteran James Holifield is finally a homeowner.
Holifield thanked God, his family and the Calhoun County Habitat for Humanity for helping him achieve the milestone this morning at a dedication ceremony for his new home.
He said he felt overwhelmed by their generosity.
“It’s truly a blessing,” he said, struggling to find the words. “Looking at this house, man, it’s got me in a good way.”
He said he will close on the house on Wednesday, and will likely move in after Christmas.
“It won’t be coming soon enough,” Holifield said.
According to Holifield, he previously found himself with nowhere to live, so he’d been staying with two friends, one of whom has since died, when he applied for the house.
“It’s good to have a friend like that,” Holifield said.
The house, which sits on Johnson Avenue, is light blue and has wooden stairs and a wooden ramp leading to its front door. An American flag and a University of Alabama flag hung from the front of the home today.
“This will allow him to be closer to his doctors and his family,” said Amanda Pinson, executive director of the local Habitat chapter.
Holifield said his favorite part of the house was the bathroom, which he said would be easier for him to enjoy without a bathtub.
“I’m so glad to get rid of the bathtub,” he said. “It’s so hard for me to get in and out of it.”
Pinson said volunteers had added the ramp and new doorways, doors and flooring because Holified used a wheelchair. She said volunteers also installed a new roof and HVAC system. She said volunteers still planned to add a ramp to the front door and grab-bars inside the shower.
According to Pinson, the renovations were funded by proceeds from NobleBank’s annual Martha Vandervoort Memorial Golf Classic.
Pinson said the house had been previously built for another person, who returned it to Habitat once she moved into an assisted living facility.
Had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit, Pinson said, renovations would have been finished earlier. She said they’d just started in March when the national Habitat for Humanity organization ordered all chapters to close.
Once they reopened in May, she said, they had to use fewer volunteers each workday and everyone wore masks.
“A community came together to make this renovation a reality,” Pinson said.
According to Pinson, Holifield served in an elite position in the Army and once received an award after he saved someone’s life when Hurricane Eloise hit Dothan. She said his new home was well-deserved.