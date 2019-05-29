It could take only a few years to clean up the explosives in the hillsides at Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge, a Pentagon spokesman indicated this week.
The trick may be getting the funding for the cleanup.
“A timeline for the new contract will be established when that contract is awarded and it should be completed within 24 months from the contract award,” wrote Wayne Hall, an Army spokesman, in an email to The Anniston Star on Tuesday.
For the past two decades, the Army has been paying for cleanup of unexploded munitions on the former Fort McClellan, an Army training base in Anniston that closed in 1999. Much of the base was converted to the residential and industrial district now known as McClellan. Roughly 8,000 acres of the base became the Mountain Longleaf National Wildlife Refuge, home to one of the last stands of the old-growth longleaf pine forest that once covered the Southeastern U.S.
There’s a reason that land was untouched by most human activity. For decades, the Army used the forested hills as an artillery practice range, firing shells into the mountainside.
Local officials several years ago announced that they’d cleared up all the major explosives at McClellan. But large portions of the wildlife refuge remain off limits to everyone but cleanup crews, still working on explosives removal.McClellan officials last month said the cleanup effort was likely to grind to a halt because funding is running out; Army officials and cleanup contractors at the site remained tight-lipped about the situation.
Hall, in his Tuesday email to the Star, confirmed that the current cleanup contract will end this year — and that explosives will still be left in the ground when that contract ends. The $40 million set aside for the cleanup wasn’t enough to reach all the explosives on the site, Hall’s email indicated.
“The density of munitions encountered during the course of cleanup was greater than anticipated by the contractor in their bid proposal, and the contract was modified as a result,” Hall wrote. “The modification reduced the square footage under contract.”
Marty Ray, executive vice president for contractor Zapata Inc., said Wednesday that Zapata couldn’t comment on the contract and referred all questions to the Army.
Hall said another round of cleanup to get the remaining munitions would likely cost less than the current $40 million project. He said the Army didn’t have an estimate of just how many acres remained to be cleared.
A new round of cleanup would be “planned and prioritized against” other cleanup projects awaiting Army funding, Hall wrote. The Army is paying for cleanup at multiple closed bases, and it’s unclear how much money will be set aside for those cleanup projects in the near future. The 2020 defense budget is still being debated in Congress.
Army officials in the past have said they expect environmental work on the site to go on until 2047. Hall said Wednesday that even if munitions are cleared in the near future, the Army expects to monitor potential contamination on the site for much longer.
Attempts to reach officials from the wildlife refuge were not successful Wednesday.