The Anniston Army Depot plans to restore two cemeteries at the former Fort McClellan property, including one containing the graves of former enemy soldiers from World War II.
Richard Derrick, a realty specialist with the depot, said a $339,000 project on the fort’s military cemetery, on Goode Road, and the German-Italian prisoner of war cemetery, on Shipley Road, are set to begin next week.
While restoration and upkeep projects have taken place at the military cemetery since 2016, depot public affairs officer Jennifer Bacchus said this is the first time they’ve started a project at the POW cemetery. Work on the projects is expected to finish in June.
Derrick said four of the 355 gravestones at the military cemetery and all 29 gravestones at the POW cemetery will be straightened and realigned through a concrete beam system. Derrick said the process involves removing all of the gravestones, placing an underground concrete beam below each row and reinstalling the gravestones on top of the beam.
He said the project will also entail leveling the ground, adding sod to areas with no grass, removing trees, and installing drainage and irrigation systems at both cemeteries.
Derrick said the depot started the projects on the military cemetery after an inspection by an investigative team from Army National Military Cemeteries.
“You’ll notice the headstones, especially this one right here. It’s almost at a 15- or 20-degree angle,” Derrick said, pointing around the POW cemetery. “The military cemetery was similar to this, so the earlier projects were to correct this kind of issue.”
While construction will be visible from the road, Derrick said, the cemeteries will remain open.
“If anyone wants to visit the sites, they’re not closed. They’ll be open for visitors,” Derrick said. “During the construction project, the contractor will only be working on a single row at one time.”
Derrick noted that stones had been placed on the graves, meaning that someone who had known the soldier visited their grave. He said he hopes those visitors will be pleased once the project is complete.
“I think the first time they come here, they’ll be impressed by the condition and the appearance of the cemetery,” Derrick said.
Joan McKinney, a retired Fort McClellan community outreach coordinator, said the POW cemetery is home to the graves of 26 German soldiers and three Italian soldiers. Out of those, she said, only four died at the POW camp at Fort McClellan, and others were reburied as other POW camps closed down.
McKinney credited Jacksonville resident Klaus Duncan for working to get the POW cemetery added to a state historic registry and heading a ceremony for those buried there every November. She said up to 100 people, including German and Italian military officials, attend each year.
“We believe strongly that we’re the only community that does this,” McKinney said.
At the end of the day, McKinney said, it doesn’t matter that the POW soldiers were from enemy countries and they also deserve to be honored.
“We had one colonel say, ‘These are my brothers in arms. They were simply fighting for their country,’” McKinney said. “Veterans, whoever they are, are important. They made sacrifices for their country too.”