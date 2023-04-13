 Skip to main content
Area’s nonprofits celebrate their work

CDBG appreciation

FROM LEFT: Anniston City Manager Steven Folks; Audrey Noel office manager at the Community Enabler Developer; Maudine Holloway, executive director of the Community Enabler Developer and Anniston Mayor Jack Draper are part of the city of Anniston’s Community Development Appreciation Day for local nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Nearly a dozen speakers from area nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday morning for official recognition of their work and mission.

This week the city of Anniston is celebrating the effect of the Community Development Block Grant program that the city administers to local nonprofits.

April Lafollette, executive director of Interfaith Ministries, speaks during the city of Anniston’s Community Development Appreciation Day for local nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.