Area’s nonprofits celebrate their work

FROM LEFT: Anniston City Manager Steven Folks; Audrey Noel office manager at the Community Enabler Developer; Maudine Holloway, executive director of the Community Enabler Developer and Anniston Mayor Jack Draper are part of the city of Anniston’s Community Development Appreciation Day for local nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday.
April Lafollette, executive director of Interfaith Ministries, speaks during the city of Anniston’s Community Development Appreciation Day for local nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday.
Nearly a dozen speakers from area nonprofits and other agencies that help the needy gathered at the Anniston City Meeting Center on Wednesday morning for official recognition of their work and mission.
This week the city of Anniston is celebrating the effect of the Community Development Block Grant program that the city administers to local nonprofits.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said it’s a week where the city recognizes all the partners in the community that help less fortunate citizens.
As part of Community Development Week in Anniston, a dozen people toured the 21-acre site of the new Barber Terrace apartments Tuesday morning.
“It’s a week where we really celebrate community development in Anniston and all of our partners, the Community Development Block Grant program is an important part of the city’s funding but all of these nonprofits who are represented here today, they do the real work,” the mayor said.
“It’s a good opportunity not only to educate but to celebrate those in our community who are making a difference,” he said.
In addition to CDBG funds, HOME funds are also available that come from HUD that address housing issues in the area, Draper said.
“It’s really good to celebrate with all of these partners who help so many in our community,” he said.
Draper said the city is partnering with the Anniston Housing Authority to address housing issues the city faces.
“This is where partnerships are so important, and you see all of these partners out here today, partnering together, expending funds in an appropriate way,” he said.
Anniston Housing Authority
Gregg Fortner, Anniston Housing Authority executive director, said the AHA is happy to be a part of the city’s family as far as partnerships and developing affordable housing.
Fortner said there is a gap between affordability for housing and the housing that’s available.
“So we need government help, we need state help, we need all those partnerships to look for resources and actually get creative to develop more affordable housing,” Fortner said.
“We don’t have enough resources to handle all the people on our waiting list. We have about 300 units of public housing with 500 units of Section 8, but we may have close to 1,000 people on a waiting list waiting for those resources to become available,” he said.
Fortner appreciates the city’s ability to bring partners together for the common good.
“I’ve worked a lot of places in my career, and the city is very engaged in championing all those resources, getting people to work together, to leverage all resources to provide as much help for the community as possible,” Fortner said.
During the program representatives from each nonprofit along with city officials spoke about partnerships that help the city’s needy.
The Right Place
Lori Floyd, executive director at the Right Place in Anniston, said her organization helps the community with affordable housing.
“We learned it’s not as simple as just giving somebody a house, and so we’ve kinda developed into what we’re doing now,” Floyd said.
Floyd said that early on the nonprofit was able to get CDBG funds from the city to do some supportive services and case managements for low-income families, helping with rental assistance and utilities.
“And then we learned that there was HOME money in our community and we applied for some of the HOME money through the city,” she said.
The HOME money allowed the nonprofit to develop a two-bedroom duplex.
“The first person that we put into our unit was a gentleman who had been sleeping on the porch of his family home for about four years and he was able to move into a brand new home for him that was income based, meaning that he could pay based on his income — he paid no more than 30 percent of income towards rent and utilities,” Floyd said.
HOME money also helped The Right Place establish a little community known as hillside cottages — 450-square-foot tiny homes for the chronically homeless.
Floyd said the first person to move in had been on the street for many years.
“We’ve been very blessed working with the city,” Floyd said. “This year alone since January we have actually been able to move 22 people into their own homes with those programs.”
“The impact that the city makes with these funds is huge to families that are struggling to just get ahead, being able to pay that little bit of that deposit or a little bit of that rent makes a huge difference for that person who is making minimum wage,” she said.
Interfaith Ministries
April Lafollette, Interfaith Ministries’ executive director, said her nonprofit was created in 1975 as an opportunity for people of different faiths to collaborate.
“And that’s exactly what CDBG was created for, the block grants were created so that our cities could effectively use funding that they could distribute to people that could make a difference to those in need in our community in a lot of different ways,” Lafollette said.
Over the last 25 years Interfaith Ministries has established a “meals on wheels” program, free dental clinic, long-term prescription program, a Christmas program, and providing the homeless a place for them to get showers
“The one that CDBG helps us with is our emergency assistance program,” she said.
Lafollette said that the emergency assistance program provides rent and deposits for utilities companies.
“Last year our agency provided almost $200,000 in emergency assistance to people in our community,” she said.
“We serve the whole county but we take that block grant money and it is specifically for our residents in Anniston, it helps with the poverty level that is higher in the city of Anniston than it is anywhere else in our county,” Lafollette said.
Like others in attendance Lafollette was quick to identify collaboration that helps residents in need.
“It is the collaboration, that is the key, none of us can do it alone, the city can’t do it alone. That’s what’s so great about the block grant money is it begins that process of collaboration with each of us so that we come together,and we’re no longer about our individual agencies but we're about a community,” she said.
Representatives from other nonprofits also spoke including Community Enabler, All Saints Interfaith Center of Concern, Yes Program, World Changers, Habitat for Humanity, Fresh Start Homes and St. Michael’s Medical Center.
After each nonprofit representative spoke, that person received a certificate of appreciation from the city and had a photo taken with the mayor and City Manager Steven Folks.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.