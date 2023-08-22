 Skip to main content
Arc hosts 7th annual lip sync battle

Kim Dobbs dances to a classic tune while Rickey Melson and his grandson pretends to play instruments in Saturday night's lip sync battle.

 By Ashley Morrison, Star Staff Writer, amorrison@annistonstar.com

The Arc of Calhoun / Cleburne Counties celebrated individuality in all people as it hosted its seventh annual “lip sync battle” Saturday night.

The Arc is an organization that provides services to those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and its annual lip-sync battle is typically its biggest fundraiser of the year, said the Arc of Calhoun Cleburne Counties executive director Pati Tiller.

