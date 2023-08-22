Arc hosts 7th annual lip sync battle

The Arc of Calhoun / Cleburne Counties celebrated individuality in all people as it hosted its seventh annual “lip sync battle” Saturday night.
The Arc is an organization that provides services to those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and its annual lip-sync battle is typically its biggest fundraiser of the year, said the Arc of Calhoun Cleburne Counties executive director Pati Tiller.
The group provides several programs such as summer day camps, adult education classes and the Special Olympics events for both Calhoun and Cleburne counties. This “fun-fundraiser,” as Tiller called it, is how the organization continues to offer these programs.
Tiller said the lip sync raised “unrestricted money,” meaning it can be used anywhere the group needs it.
“This is our big fundraiser. And we love to do this one because it’s something that everybody can participate in,” Tiller said.
Performance slots were available to anyone. First up on the stage Saturday was a group from the Calhoun County Democratic Party. Several familiar faces — such as the Democratic Executive Committee Chair Sheila Gilbert — were up on stage lip-syncing and dancing to “Charlie Brown” by The Coasters.
Some of the acts lip-synced, while some such as Barry Oden, decided to get a little more creative. Oden mimed his act, putting his entire body into the song.
Competitors stood a chance at one of three titles: the judges’ favorite, the audience favorite, and the “put your money where your mouth is” award.
The audience picked its favorite competitor or group by voting and giving $1 per vote to their chosen performer. Tiller said some audience members who come to the show for a specific person can donate in that person’s name. The “put your money where your mouth is” award is given to that performer who has raised the most money in their community.
“It brings in a lot of new people that have never seen the Arc before,” Tiller said.
Asked if the event boosts community involvement and awareness of disabilities, Tiller said it does.
“One reason I love it, as I said we have self advocates that are going to do acts, it teaches them they can do stuff that maybe they didn’t know they could do. But it also teaches the people that are in the audience that people with disabilities can do things they didn’t know that they could do too,” Tiller said.
Tiller also noted that it was something different in the realm of fundraising.
“It’s a good outreach program and it’s a different type of fundraiser,” Tiller said. “Nothing against banquets and all that kind of stuff but this is our little niche.”
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.