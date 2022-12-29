Apartment fire remains under investigation

One building of a three-building apartment complex on Wilmer Avenue which was destroyed by fire Monday night has now been demolished as investigators continue their search for the cause of the blaze which has caused 14 people to be without homes.
The demolition and rubble cleanup of the fire-ravaged building were completed Wednesday. City fire and code enforcement officials inspected the remaining two structures Thursday morning. Those structures are reported to be housing at least 12 more residents who now await word as to whether those buildings remain safely habitable.