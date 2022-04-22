Annual plant sales benefit Longleaf Botanical Garden

Rhonda and John Priest drove from Heflin to buy unusual plants, such as a white buckeye, at the Longleaf Botanical Garden’s annual plant sale Friday.
“That’s a rare plant,” John Priest said.
The plant, native to the area forests, usually produces a dark brown nut the size of a ping-pong ball with a light brown “eye” in its center. The plant is not edible for humans.
At the sale — which continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon and raises money to support the garden’s programs — the Priests loaded up four plants to add to their collection of 200-300 others. They keep them either in their home’s sunroom or, in the case of 100 more, outdoors.
“We’ll be moving most of our plants outdoors soon,” he said.
Moving plants outdoors should be a gradual process, according to Hayes Jackson, the director of the gardens.
“If you expose them to the sun all at once, they’ll get sunburned,” Jackson said. “Look over there at those Confederate roses. We may have to move them today.”
Dozens of other plant-lovers shopped while members of the Master Gardeners assisted them.
Jim Wakefield, a master gardener, held up a garland of a pink-blossomed weigela, an old-fashioned plant that Wakefield described as the “star attraction” among shoppers.
The sale is being held at the garden, which is at the end of the road that runs past the museum of natural history and the Berman Museum.