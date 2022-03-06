Annual pancake breakfast again held drive-by style

Local residents delighted in buttery pancake goodness Saturday at the Anniston Kiwanis Club’s 36th annual Pancake Breakfast.
In the same fashion as the prior year, club members hosted a parade of pancake fans in drive-by style in deference to pandemic precautions.
When it was a dine-in event, the pancake breakfast would typically serve more than 9,000 pancakes and 4,500 sausages to some 3,000 patrons throughout the day, making it the largest social event of the year in Calhoun County, according to Steve Taylor, the club’s pancake chairman. Drive-thru attendance at the City Meeting Center Saturday, though not as social, seemed to be just as enthusiastic.
The roughly $45-50,000 raised goes back to local children in the community for back-to-school shopping. Taylor said each child is able to pick out $200 worth of clothing and school supplies — the rest goes to various organizations in the community that serve underprivileged youth.
Saturday, a large group of volunteers — from Kiwanis and from other organizations like Anniston’s Legacy Club — toiled in an assembly line to fill foam to-go trays with three pancakes, two sausages, butter and syrup. They placed those containers in bags and handed them to patrons in their cars lined up outside the building.
Lasting from 6 a.m. until noon, the event saw only one slight crisis: In their third hour of handing out the pancakes, volunteers ran out of take-out syrup, and ran low on butter and sausage.
“A lot more came through today than we anticipated, and you try to plan as best as you can so we don’t waste any money, so we can spend more on the kids,” Taylor said. “Sometimes it doesn’t work out that well, but we’ve gone through lots of challenges throughout the years and we always seem to pull it together.”